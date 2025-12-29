Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1340: December 29, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1340, December 29, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1340 Hints for December 29, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut studio album was released in 2011 , marking the arrival of an introspective voice that quickly earned respect for lyrical depth and storytelling.

Members of Group: Listed as 3 , this reflects the project's core creative lineup, even as the sound often expanded far beyond that through layered instrumentation.

Popularity: With a ranking of #44 , he sits firmly among the most influential and consistently respected figures in modern hip hop.

Gender: Male , known for a calm delivery, thoughtful perspective, and socially aware lyricism.

Genre: Categorized as Hip Hop , with a sound rooted in classic rap traditions while embracing modern production and personal themes.

Country: From the USA, he emerged as a defining voice of 2010s hip hop, balancing mainstream success with critical acclaim.

All clues describe a male solo American hip hop artist who debuted in 2011 and became known for introspection, authenticity, and long-term artistic credibility.

Today’s Spotle #1340 Answer for December 29, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear thoughtful bars over a soulful beat. The answer to today’s Spotle is J. Cole

A strong, modern pick that feels rewarding rather than flashy. Familiar, respected, and very Spotle-friendly. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

