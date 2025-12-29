Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1340: December 29, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1340, December 29, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1340 Hints for December 29, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: His debut studio album was released in 2011, marking the arrival of an introspective voice that quickly earned respect for lyrical depth and storytelling.
  • Members of Group: Listed as 3, this reflects the project’s core creative lineup, even as the sound often expanded far beyond that through layered instrumentation.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #44, he sits firmly among the most influential and consistently respected figures in modern hip hop.
  • Gender: Male, known for a calm delivery, thoughtful perspective, and socially aware lyricism.
  • Genre: Categorized as Hip Hop, with a sound rooted in classic rap traditions while embracing modern production and personal themes.
  • Country: From the USA, he emerged as a defining voice of 2010s hip hop, balancing mainstream success with critical acclaim.

All clues describe a male solo American hip hop artist who debuted in 2011 and became known for introspection, authenticity, and long-term artistic credibility.

Today’s Spotle #1340 Answer for December 29, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear thoughtful bars over a soulful beat.

The answer to today’s Spotle is J. Cole

A strong, modern pick that feels rewarding rather than flashy. Familiar, respected, and very Spotle-friendly. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1339) for December 28, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1339 on December 28, 2025, was:

Electric Light Orchestra

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

