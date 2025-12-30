Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1341: December 30, 2025

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1341: December 30, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1341, December 30, 2025.

Today's Spotle #1341 Hints for December 30, 2025

Today’s Spotle #1341 Hints for December 30, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: The debut album year is listed as 86, pointing to an artist whose work feels timeless rather than tied to a single era, often blurring lines between past influence and modern sound
  • Members of Group: Listed as Solo, this artist operates independently, shaping a deeply personal and carefully curated musical identity.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #86, he holds a powerful presence in modern music culture, driven by critical acclaim and an intensely devoted fanbase.
  • Gender: Male, known for an understated public image and emotionally rich vocal delivery.
  • Genre: Categorized as R&B, though his music frequently stretches into alternative, soul, and experimental spaces, redefining contemporary R&B norms.
  • Country: From the USA, he emerged as one of the most influential voices of his generation, shaping the sound and aesthetics of modern alternative R&B.

All clues point to a male solo American R&B artist celebrated for emotional depth, artistic control, and a catalog that continues to resonate deeply with listeners.

Today’s Spotle #1341 Answer for December 30, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and everything might suddenly feel a little more introspective.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Frank Ocean

A thoughtful, modern classic of a pick that rewards careful deduction. Subtle but hugely satisfying. I’d rate this a 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1340) for December 29, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1340 on December 29, 2025, was:

J. Cole

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

