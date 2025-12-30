Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1341: December 30, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1341, December 30, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1341 Hints for December 30, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: The debut album year is listed as 86, pointing to an artist whose work feels timeless rather than tied to a single era, often blurring lines between past influence and modern sound

Members of Group: Listed as Solo, this artist operates independently, shaping a deeply personal and carefully curated musical identity.

Popularity: With a ranking of #86, he holds a powerful presence in modern music culture, driven by critical acclaim and an intensely devoted fanbase.

Gender: Male, known for an understated public image and emotionally rich vocal delivery.

Genre: Categorized as R&B, though his music frequently stretches into alternative, soul, and experimental spaces, redefining contemporary R&B norms.

Categorized as , though his music frequently stretches into alternative, soul, and experimental spaces, redefining contemporary R&B norms. Country: From the USA, he emerged as one of the most influential voices of his generation, shaping the sound and aesthetics of modern alternative R&B.

All clues point to a male solo American R&B artist celebrated for emotional depth, artistic control, and a catalog that continues to resonate deeply with listeners.

Today’s Spotle #1341 Answer for December 30, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and everything might suddenly feel a little more introspective. The answer to today’s Spotle is Frank Ocean

A thoughtful, modern classic of a pick that rewards careful deduction. Subtle but hugely satisfying. I’d rate this a 3 out of 5.

