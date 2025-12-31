Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1342: December 31, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1342, December 31, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1342 Hints for December 31, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut studio album was released in 2016 , showcasing a polished pop sound built on strong melodies, precise production, and radio-ready songwriting.

Members of Group: Listed as Solo , this artist writes and produces much of his own work, often highlighting musical craftsmanship alongside catchy vocals.

Popularity: With a ranking of #143 , he remains a familiar and reliable presence in modern pop, supported by consistent hits and widespread recognition.

Gender: Male , known for a clean vocal style, musical precision, and a behind-the-scenes producer mindset that shapes his sound.

Genre: Categorized as Pop , his music often blends contemporary pop with R&B influences and classic songwriting sensibilities.

Categorized as , his music often blends contemporary pop with R&B influences and classic songwriting sensibilities. Country: From the USA, he rose from viral beginnings to mainstream success, becoming a staple of 2010s pop radio.

All clues describe a male solo pop artist from the USA who debuted in 2016 and built a career around polished production, catchy melodies, and consistent chart presence.

Today’s Spotle #1342 Answer for December 31, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear a perfectly crafted pop hook. The answer to today’s Spotle is Charlie Puth

A solid year-end pick that feels familiar and satisfying without being too obvious. Clean, current, and very Spotle-friendly. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1341) for December 30, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1341 on December 30, 2025, was: