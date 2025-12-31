Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1342: December 31, 2025

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1342: December 31, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1342, December 31, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1342 Hints for December 31, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: His debut studio album was released in 2016, showcasing a polished pop sound built on strong melodies, precise production, and radio-ready songwriting.
  • Members of Group: Listed as Solo, this artist writes and produces much of his own work, often highlighting musical craftsmanship alongside catchy vocals.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #143, he remains a familiar and reliable presence in modern pop, supported by consistent hits and widespread recognition.
  • Gender: Male, known for a clean vocal style, musical precision, and a behind-the-scenes producer mindset that shapes his sound.
  • Genre: Categorized as Pop, his music often blends contemporary pop with R&B influences and classic songwriting sensibilities.
  • Country: From the USA, he rose from viral beginnings to mainstream success, becoming a staple of 2010s pop radio.

All clues describe a male solo pop artist from the USA who debuted in 2016 and built a career around polished production, catchy melodies, and consistent chart presence.

Today’s Spotle #1342 Answer for December 31, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear a perfectly crafted pop hook.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Charlie Puth

A solid year-end pick that feels familiar and satisfying without being too obvious. Clean, current, and very Spotle-friendly. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

