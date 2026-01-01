Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1343: January 1, 2026

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1343: January 1, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1343, January 1, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1343 Hints for January 1, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: Their debut album was released in 1973, marking the beginning of a pop journey that would soon dominate charts across the world.
  • Members of Group: Listed as 4, this group is defined by a perfectly balanced lineup, blending voices and songwriting into a distinctive, instantly recognizable sound.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #262, they remain one of the most enduring and beloved pop acts ever, with songs that continue to thrive across generations.
  • Gender: The group is Mixed, a key part of their vocal identity, allowing for rich harmonies and dynamic lead exchanges.
  • Genre: Categorized as Pop, their music is known for immaculate melodies, emotional clarity, and timeless hooks that never seem to fade.
  • Country: From Sweden, they became one of the country’s greatest cultural exports, reshaping global pop music in the process.

All clues point to a four-member mixed-gender pop group from Sweden whose 1973 debut launched one of the most successful and enduring careers in music history.

Today’s Spotle #1343 Answer for January 1, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and suddenly everything feels brighter and more melodic.

The answer to today’s Spotle is ABBA

A perfect New Year’s Day choice, joyful, iconic, and instantly uplifting. Familiar in the best possible way. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1342) for December 31, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1341 on December 31, 2025, was:

Charlie Puth

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

