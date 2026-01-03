Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1345: January 3, 2026

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1345, January 3, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1345 Hints for January 3, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut solo album was released in 2006 , showcasing a smooth, forward-thinking sound that blended funk, soul, and modern R&B influences.

His debut solo album was released in , showcasing a smooth, forward-thinking sound that blended funk, soul, and modern R&B influences. Members of Group: Listed as Solo , this artist shines independently, even while being widely known for collaborative work and production across countless hit records.

Listed as , this artist shines independently, even while being widely known for collaborative work and production across countless hit records. Popularity: With a ranking of #149 , he remains a highly recognizable and influential figure, respected for both his solo output and behind-the-scenes creativity.

With a ranking of , he remains a highly recognizable and influential figure, respected for both his solo output and behind-the-scenes creativity. Gender: Male , known for a relaxed vocal delivery, sharp musical instincts, and an instantly recognizable creative touch.

, known for a relaxed vocal delivery, sharp musical instincts, and an instantly recognizable creative touch. Genre: Categorized as R&B , though his music freely crosses into funk, pop, hip hop, and experimental territory.

Categorized as , though his music freely crosses into funk, pop, hip hop, and experimental territory. Country: From the USA, he has played a major role in shaping modern American music across multiple genres and decades.

All clues point to a male solo American R&B artist who debuted in 2006 and became one of the most influential tastemakers in contemporary music.

Today’s Spotle #1345 Answer for January 3, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel an irresistible groove take over. The answer to today’s Spotle is Pharrell Williams

A cool, stylish pick that feels effortlessly recognizable. Fun to solve without being too easy. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1344) for January 2, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1344 on January 2, 2026, was: