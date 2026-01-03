Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1345: January 3, 2026

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1345: January 3, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1345, January 3, 2026.

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1346: January 4, 2026

Today’s Spotle #1345 Hints for January 3, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: His debut solo album was released in 2006, showcasing a smooth, forward-thinking sound that blended funk, soul, and modern R&B influences.
  • Members of Group: Listed as Solo, this artist shines independently, even while being widely known for collaborative work and production across countless hit records.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #149, he remains a highly recognizable and influential figure, respected for both his solo output and behind-the-scenes creativity.
  • Gender: Male, known for a relaxed vocal delivery, sharp musical instincts, and an instantly recognizable creative touch.
  • Genre: Categorized as R&B, though his music freely crosses into funk, pop, hip hop, and experimental territory.
  • Country: From the USA, he has played a major role in shaping modern American music across multiple genres and decades.

All clues point to a male solo American R&B artist who debuted in 2006 and became one of the most influential tastemakers in contemporary music.

Today’s Spotle #1345 Answer for January 3, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel an irresistible groove take over.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Pharrell Williams

A cool, stylish pick that feels effortlessly recognizable. Fun to solve without being too easy. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1344) for January 2, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1344 on January 2, 2026, was:

Radiohead

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Sudden Outburst – Crossword Clue Answers

Sweet Food Item – Crossword Clue Answers

Behold in Latin – Crossword Clue Answers

Place With a Chapel and Mess Hall – Crossword Clue...

Kind of Sequence That Proceeds – Crossword Clue Answers

Novelist Meg – Crossword Clue Answers

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 3,...

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 3, 2026

USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 3, 2026

“Twisted Metal” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 3, 2026