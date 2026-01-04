Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1346: January 4, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1346, January 4, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1346 Hints for January 4, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: His debut studio album arrived in 2019, quickly establishing him as a powerful new voice blending street realism with emotional vulnerability.
  • Members of Group: Listed as Solo, this artist stands firmly on his own, using personal storytelling and melodic flow to shape his musical identity.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #165, he holds a strong place in modern hip hop, consistently charting and maintaining a loyal listener base.
  • Gender: Male, known for introspective lyrics, reflective tone, and an ability to balance toughness with sincerity.
  • Genre: Categorized as Hip Hop, his sound often leans toward melodic rap, combining emotional hooks with hard-hitting themes.
  • Country: From the USA, he emerged from the Chicago scene and quickly gained national and global attention.

All clues describe a male solo American hip hop artist who debuted in 2019 and became known for emotionally driven rap with wide mainstream appeal.

Today’s Spotle #1346 Answer for January 4, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear raw emotion riding over melodic beats.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Polo G

A solid modern pick that feels current without being too obvious. Rewarding for fans of recent hip hop. I’d rate this a 3 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1345) for January 3, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1345 on January 3, 2026, was:

Pharrell Williams

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

