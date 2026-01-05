Home » Puzzles » Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1347: January 5, 2026

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1347: January 5, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1347, January 5, 2026.

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1347: January 5, 2026

Today’s Spotle #1347 Hints for January 5, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: Their debut album was released in 1991, arriving right at the heart of the alternative rock explosion and setting the stage for a decade-defining sound.
  • Members of Group: Listed as 4, this band is known for a core lineup that blended heavy guitars, layered production, and emotionally charged songwriting.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #770, they sit firmly as a legacy act — not always front-and-center today, but deeply influential and widely respected.
  • Gender: The group is Male, recognized for dramatic vocals, dense instrumentation, and a distinctive sonic identity.
  • Genre: Categorized as Rock, their music spans alternative rock, grunge-adjacent textures, and expansive, often experimental arrangements.
  • Country: From the USA, they emerged out of the Chicago scene and became one of the most recognizable alternative bands of the 1990s.

All clues point to a male American rock band with four members whose 1991 debut helped shape the sound and mood of alternative rock for years to come.

Today’s Spotle #1347 Answer for January 5, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel that unmistakable 90s alt-rock atmosphere.

The answer to today’s Spotle is The Smashing Pumpkins

A classic 90s pick that feels rewarding for seasoned players. Not instantly obvious, but very satisfying once it clicks. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1346) for January 4, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1346 on January 4, 2026, was:

Polo G

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Spot On A Sked – Crossword Clue Answers

“String from viola you…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January...

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1396 (January 5, 2026)

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (January 5, 2026)

Programming Language Musical Key – Crossword Clue Answers

Bunking Off – Crossword Clue Answers

Corrupt – Crossword Clue Answers

My Man – Crossword Clue Answers

Godsends – Crossword Clue Answers

Positive And Confident – Crossword Clue Answers