Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1347: January 5, 2026

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1347, January 5, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1347 Hints for January 5, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their debut album was released in 1991 , arriving right at the heart of the alternative rock explosion and setting the stage for a decade-defining sound.

Members of Group: Listed as 4 , this band is known for a core lineup that blended heavy guitars, layered production, and emotionally charged songwriting.

Popularity: With a ranking of #770 , they sit firmly as a legacy act — not always front-and-center today, but deeply influential and widely respected.

Gender: The group is Male , recognized for dramatic vocals, dense instrumentation, and a distinctive sonic identity.

Genre: Categorized as Rock , their music spans alternative rock, grunge-adjacent textures, and expansive, often experimental arrangements.

Country: From the USA, they emerged out of the Chicago scene and became one of the most recognizable alternative bands of the 1990s.

All clues point to a male American rock band with four members whose 1991 debut helped shape the sound and mood of alternative rock for years to come.

Today’s Spotle #1347 Answer for January 5, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel that unmistakable 90s alt-rock atmosphere. The answer to today’s Spotle is The Smashing Pumpkins

A classic 90s pick that feels rewarding for seasoned players. Not instantly obvious, but very satisfying once it clicks. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

