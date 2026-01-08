Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1350: January 8, 2026

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1350, January 8, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1350 Hints for January 8, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their debut album arrived in 2015, helping cement a bright, emotional electronic sound that quickly took over clubs and festivals worldwide.

Members of Group: Listed as 2, this act is a duo known for blending polished production with big, heartfelt melodies and soaring choruses.

Popularity: With a ranking of #497, they sit comfortably as a well-known electronic act whose hits remain staples of playlists and live sets.

Gender: The group is Male, recognized for energetic performances and a distinctive visual and sonic identity.

Genre: Categorized as Electronic, their music leans toward melodic EDM and dance-pop, balancing festival energy with emotional resonance.

Country: From Sweden, they continue the country's strong tradition of exporting globally successful electronic and pop music.

All clues describe a male Swedish electronic duo that debuted in 2015 and became known for uplifting anthems and crowd-pleasing energy.

Today’s Spotle #1350 Answer for January 8, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel that laid-back indie groove settle in. The answer to today’s Spotle is Galantis

A fun, feel-good electronic pick that’s easy to recognize once it clicks. Not too obvious, but very satisfying. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1349) for January 7, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1349 on January 7, 2026, was:

Wallows

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?