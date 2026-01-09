Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1351: January 9, 2026

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1351, January 9, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1351 Hints for January 9, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their debut album landed in 1992 , delivering a ferocious blend of heavy riffs and politically charged lyrics that immediately set them apart.

Their debut album landed in , delivering a ferocious blend of heavy riffs and politically charged lyrics that immediately set them apart. Members of Group: Listed as 4 , this band’s tight lineup is known for explosive chemistry, combining aggressive instrumentation with unmistakable vocal delivery.

Listed as , this band’s tight lineup is known for explosive chemistry, combining aggressive instrumentation with unmistakable vocal delivery. Popularity: With a ranking of #782 , they sit as a legacy powerhouse — not always in daily rotation, but permanently influential and instantly recognizable.

With a ranking of , they sit as a legacy powerhouse — not always in daily rotation, but permanently influential and instantly recognizable. Gender: The group is Male , known for confrontational performances and uncompromising energy.

The group is , known for confrontational performances and uncompromising energy. Genre: Categorized as Metal , their sound fuses metal, rap, and hardcore elements into a uniquely militant style.

Categorized as , their sound fuses metal, rap, and hardcore elements into a uniquely militant style. Country: From the USA, they emerged from the early 90s alternative-metal scene and became one of the most outspoken bands in modern music history.

All clues point to a male American metal quartet whose 1992 debut shook the system with raw power, activism, and unforgettable anthems.

Today’s Spotle #1351 Answer for January 9, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer and you might suddenly feel the volume (and intensity) crank way up. The answer to today’s Spotle is Rage Against The Machine

A loud, fearless pick that feels instantly impactful. Not subtle at all, but hugely satisfying. I’d rate this a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1350) for January 8, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1350 on January 8, 2026, was:

Galantis

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?