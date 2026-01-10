Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1352: January 10, 2026

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1352, January 10, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1352 Hints for January 10, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Her debut studio album arrived in 1997, introducing a fearless, futuristic approach to hip hop that immediately stood out from everything else at the time.

Members of Group: Listed as Solo, she built her career around individuality, creativity, and complete artistic control.

Popularity: With a ranking of #591, she holds an undeniable legacy status, celebrated for innovation rather than chasing current trends.

Gender: Female, recognized for breaking boundaries in sound, visuals, and performance within a male-dominated genre.

Genre: Categorized as Hip Hop, her work blends rap, electronic elements, and playful experimentation that reshaped the genre's possibilities.

Categorized as , her work blends rap, electronic elements, and playful experimentation that reshaped the genre’s possibilities. Country: From the USA, she emerged as one of the most influential figures in American hip hop and pop culture.

All clues describe a female solo American hip hop artist who debuted in 1997 and permanently changed the sound and style of modern rap music.

Today’s Spotle #1352 Answer for January 10, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel the beat flip in the most unexpected way. The answer to today’s Spotle is Missy Elliott

A legendary, creativity-first pick that feels incredibly rewarding to solve. Bold, unique, and timeless. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1351) for January 9, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1351 on January 9, 2026, was:

Rage Against The Machine

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?