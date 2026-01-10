Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1353: January 11, 2026

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1353, January 11, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1353 Hints for January 11, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their debut studio album was released in 2000 , introducing an emotional, melodic alternative sound that quickly captured global attention.

Their debut studio album was released in , introducing an emotional, melodic alternative sound that quickly captured global attention. Members of Group: Listed as 4 , this band is known for a stable lineup whose chemistry has remained intact throughout a long and successful career.

Listed as , this band is known for a stable lineup whose chemistry has remained intact throughout a long and successful career. Popularity: With a ranking of #28 , they stand among the most popular bands in the world, consistently filling arenas and topping charts across decades.

With a ranking of , they stand among the most popular bands in the world, consistently filling arenas and topping charts across decades. Gender: The group is Male , recognized for expressive vocals, atmospheric instrumentation, and polished live performances.

The group is , recognized for expressive vocals, atmospheric instrumentation, and polished live performances. Genre: Categorized as Alternative , their music blends alternative rock with pop sensibilities, evolving into a more expansive, anthemic sound over time.

Categorized as , their music blends alternative rock with pop sensibilities, evolving into a more expansive, anthemic sound over time. Country: From the UK, they emerged as one of Britain’s most successful modern bands with truly global reach.

All clues point to a male British alternative band with four members who debuted in 2000 and became one of the defining mainstream acts of the 21st century.

Today’s Spotle #1353 Answer for January 11, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel the beat flip in the most unexpected way. The answer to today’s Spotle is Coldplay

A massive, instantly recognizable pick that still feels satisfying to confirm. Very Spotle-friendly and hard to miss. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1352) for January 10, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1352 on January 10, 2026, was:

Missy Elliott

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?