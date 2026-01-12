Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1354: January 12, 2026

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1354, January 12, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1354 Hints for January 12, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Her debut solo studio album was released in 2003, marking a confident transition into solo superstardom with global chart impact.

Members of Group: Listed as Solo, she commands the spotlight independently, shaping every era with precision, vision, and control.

Popularity: With a ranking of #43, she remains one of the most influential and celebrated artists in the world.

Gender: Female, widely admired for vocal power, performance excellence, and cultural influence.

Genre: Categorized as Pop, though her music seamlessly blends R&B, hip hop, soul, and experimental elements.

Country: From the USA, she rose from group success to become a defining global icon of modern music.

All clues describe a female solo American pop artist who debuted in 2003 and built a career defined by reinvention, excellence, and lasting impact.

Today’s Spotle #1354 Answer for January 12, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel pure star power fill the room. The answer to today’s Spotle is Beyonce

A superstar pick that feels instantly recognizable and rewarding. Big, bold, and perfectly placed. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1353) for January 11, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1353 on January 11, 2026, was:

Coldplay

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. 
Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
Green: The attribute is a direct match.

Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

Red: The attribute is incorrect.
Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a "down" arrow, you know the correct artist's debut was earlier than your guess.
Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?