Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1355: January 13, 2026

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1355, January 13, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1355 Hints for January 13, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut studio album arrived in 1997, helping introduce a bold new production style that would go on to shape late-90s and 2000s hip hop and R&B.

Members of Group: Listed as Solo, this artist stands alone as a performer, though he's best known for creating signature sounds alongside some of the biggest stars in music.

Popularity: With a ranking of #310, he remains highly respected for influence and legacy, with beats and rhythms that are instantly recognizable.

Gender: Male, known for an unmistakable producer tag, creative confidence, and a sound that always stands out.

Genre: Categorized as Hip Hop, his work blends rap, R&B, and experimental percussion-driven production that became his trademark.

Country: From the USA, he emerged from the American East Coast scene and quickly became one of the most important hitmakers of his era.

All clues point to a male solo American hip hop figure who debuted in 1997 and changed the sound of mainstream music through innovative production.

Today’s Spotle #1355 Answer for January 13, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear a beat that sounds like it came from the future. The answer to today’s Spotle is Timbaland

A really fun producer pick that feels different from the usual singers and bands. Distinctive, iconic, and satisfying. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1354) for January 12, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1353 on January 12, 2026, was:

Beyonce

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?