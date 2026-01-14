Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1356: January 14, 2026

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1356, January 14, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1356 Hints for January 14, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their debut studio album arrived in 2008, helping define a bright, clever wave of late-2000s indie music with crisp rhythms and catchy melodies.

Members of Group: Listed as 3, this band is known for a tight core lineup that blends clean guitar work, upbeat percussion, and distinctive vocals.

Popularity: With a ranking of #926, they sit as a modern legacy indie act, hugely influential within alternative circles even if not always at the very top of current charts.

Gender: The group is Male, known for sharp songwriting, playful imagery, and a refined aesthetic across albums.

Genre: Categorized as Alternative, their sound mixes indie rock, pop, and world-music-inspired textures into something immediately recognizable.

Country: From the USA, they rose from the New York indie scene into global festival headliners.

All clues point to a male American alternative trio that debuted in 2008 and became a defining voice of modern indie music.

Today’s Spotle #1356 Answer for January 14, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel like you’re in a sunlit indie-pop montage. The answer to today’s Spotle is Vampire Weekend

A stylish indie pick that feels super satisfying once it clicks. Not too obvious, but very familiar to alt fans. I’d rate this a 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1355) for January 13, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1355 on January 13, 2026, was:

Timbaland

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?