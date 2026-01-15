Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1357: January 15, 2026

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1357, January 15, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1357 Hints for January 15, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut studio album arrived in 2017 , kicking off a modern country run built on huge choruses, relatable lyrics, and a classic country feel.

His debut studio album arrived in , kicking off a modern country run built on huge choruses, relatable lyrics, and a classic country feel. Members of Group: Listed as Solo , this artist rose as a standalone singer-songwriter, leaning on raw vocals and straightforward storytelling rather than a band identity.

Listed as , this artist rose as a standalone singer-songwriter, leaning on raw vocals and straightforward storytelling rather than a band identity. Popularity: With a ranking of #150 , he remains one of the most prominent names in contemporary country, consistently landing major radio and streaming hits.

With a ranking of , he remains one of the most prominent names in contemporary country, consistently landing major radio and streaming hits. Gender: Male , known for a powerful, warm voice and an everyman charm that connects instantly with listeners.

, known for a powerful, warm voice and an everyman charm that connects instantly with listeners. Genre: Categorized as Country , his sound balances traditional country roots with modern production, making it both classic and current.

Categorized as , his sound balances traditional country roots with modern production, making it both classic and current. Country: From the USA, he became a defining voice of the 2010s country boom, representing the genre’s stadium-filling modern era.

All clues point to a male solo American country artist who debuted in 2017 and quickly became one of the biggest hitmakers in today’s country scene.

Today’s Spotle #1357 Answer for January 15, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel like you’re hearing a country anthem on the radio. The answer to today’s Spotle is Luke Combs

A very Spotle-friendly modern country pick that feels instantly recognizable. Easy to land, but still satisfying. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1356) for January 14, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1356 on January 14, 2026, was:

Vampire Weekend

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?