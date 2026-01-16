Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1358: January 16, 2026

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1358, January 16, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1358 Hints for January 16, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Her debut studio album arrived in 2023, marking a major step up from rising singer-songwriter to full-on mainstream attention.

Members of Group: Listed as Solo, she builds her music around intimate storytelling, soft vocals, and a very personal lyrical style.

Popularity: With a ranking of #421, she's a growing modern pop name with a strong fanbase and steadily increasing visibility.

Gender: Categorized as Pop, with strong singer-songwriter influences and a minimalist, atmospheric sound.

Categorized as , with strong singer-songwriter influences and a minimalist, atmospheric sound. Genre: Categorized as Country , his sound balances traditional country roots with modern production, making it both classic and current.

Country: From the USA, she's part of the newer wave of American pop artists leaning into vulnerability and stripped-back production.

All clues point to a female solo pop artist from the USA who debuted in 2023 and is quickly becoming a standout voice in modern emotional pop.

Today’s Spotle #1358 Answer for January 16, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel like you’re hearing a country anthem on the radio. The answer to today’s Spotle is Gracie Abrams

A fresh, modern pick that feels very on-trend right now. Not too obvious, but rewarding if you know current pop. I’d rate this a 3 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1357) for January 15, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1356 on January 15, 2026, was:

Luke Combs

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?