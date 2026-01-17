Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1359: January 17, 2026

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1359, January 17, 2026.

Today’s Spotle #1359 Hints for January 17, 2026

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut release is listed as 2018 , marking the start of a modern alternative career built on genre-mixing vibes and effortless hook-writing.

Members of Group: Listed as Solo , this artist operates independently, often sounding like a full band thanks to layered production and a wide musical palette.

Popularity: With a ranking of #594 , he's a well-known modern act with a strong cult following, boosted by both streaming popularity and pop-culture visibility.

Gender: Male , known for a laid-back vocal style and sharp, candid songwriting.

Genre: Categorized as Alternative , his sound blends indie, pop, rock, and hip hop influences into something unpredictable but instantly recognizable.

Country: From the USA, he's part of the newer wave of American alternative artists bringing a fresh, genre-fluid approach to the mainstream.

All clues point to a male solo American alternative artist who debuted in 2018 and quickly became known for catchy, genre-bending modern hits.

Today’s Spotle #1359 Answer for January 17, 2026

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear a sunny guitar riff with a little chaos underneath The answer to today’s Spotle is Dominic Fike

A cool, current pick that feels very “modern alt” in the best way. Not super obvious, but satisfying to figure out. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1358) for January 16, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1358 on January 16, 2026, was:

Gracie Abrams

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?