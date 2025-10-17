Home » Puzzles » Sprouted- Crossword Clue Answers

Sprouted- Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Sprouted here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Click here to reveal all the Sprouted crossword clue answers.

The answers for today’s crossword clue are in the range of 7 letters. Here are all the possible answers in a table format.

No of lettersPotential answers
4DIED, ROSE, SHOT, SPRY
5BEGAN, BEGUN, DYING, EGGED, GERMY, MUSHY, RISEN
6BOOMED, BUDDED, GROWED, PUSHED, REGREW, RISING, SHOT UP
7BLOOMED, BOOMING, BUDDING, BURSTED, EVOLVED, PLANTED, PUSHFUL, SPARKED
8ASCENDED, BLOOMING, EXPANDED, EXPLODED, FLOWERED, HAPPENED, OFFSHORE, SPREADED, SPRINGED
9ASCENDING, AUGMENTED, BEGINNING, BLOSSOMED, BURGEONED, DETONATED, DEVELOPED, EGG SHAPED, EMBRYOTIC, INCREASED, VEGETATED
10ASCENDABLE, DEVELOPING, EXPANDABLE, EXPANDIBLE, FLOURISHED, INCREASING, LUXURIATED, MUSHROOMED, PULLULATED, SPRINGLESS, SPRINGLIKE
11EMBRYO LOGIC, FLOURISHING
12PROLIFERATED

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

