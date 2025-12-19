If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Spruce Up, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Spruce Up – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Spruce Up.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters FIX 4 Letters TIDY, REDO, COAT, DECK, DYKE, GILD, GILT, TEND, DOUP, PRIM, MEND, WASH, PERK, TRIM, SMUG, VAMP, VEIL 5 Letters NICEN, PREEN, GROOM, LIVEN, ADORN, GRACE, PRIMP, PRINK, SPIFF, GLOSS, SLEEK, RENEW, DRESS, BRUSH, REHAB, ORDER, CLEAN, SLICK, FIXUP, REFIT, APPLY, ARRAY, COLOR, DIZEN, GETUP, PAINT, PLATE, PRANK, RUBUP, SHINE, TOUCH 6 Letters NEATEN, REVAMP, BEDECK, BLANCH, ENRICH, SILVER, VENEER, REPAIR, DOLLUP, DUDEUP, STITCH, UPDATE, CLOTHE, BLAZON, FIGOUT, POLICE, POLISH, RAGOUT, REVIVE, SETOFF, SETOUT, SPRUCE, TIDYUP, TOGGLE, TONEUP, TRIGUP, TRIMUP, VAMPUP 7 Letters SMARTEN, REFRESH, FRESHEN, REPAINT, RESTORE, RETOUCH, BEDIZEN, BEJEWEL, DRESSUP, FURBISH, GARNISH, GUSSYUP, DECKOUT, RETREAD, MAKENEW, REEQUIP, REMODEL, IMPROVE, PREPARE, ARRANGE, BRUSHUP, CLEANUP, CLEARUP, DANDIFY, DIGNIFY, ENHANCE, FANCYUP, PRANKUP, PRIMPUP, PRINKUP, SLICKUP, TOUCHUP, TRICKUP, VARNISH, REPAPER, REPANEL, TIDYING, BRUSHED, ADORNED, RETILED, NEATENS, TEDIOUS, PREENED 8 Letters TITIVATE, PRETTIFY, BEAUTIFY, DECORATE, ORNAMENT, OVERHAUL, RENOVATE, MAKENEAT, FACELIFE, EMBLAZON, POLICEUP, POLISHUP, PRETTYUP, TRICKOUT 9 Letters EMBELLISH, GLAMORISE, GLAMORIZE, REFURBISH, EMBROIDER, MODERNIZE, UNCLUTTER, FURBISHUP 10 Letters ILLUMINATE, REDECORATE, STRAIGHTEN, REJUVENATE, REVITALIZE 11 Letters SILVERPLATE, RECONDITION 12 Letters ELECTROPLATE, REHABILITATE 13 Letters CLEARTHEDECKS 17 Letters GETREADYFORACTION

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.