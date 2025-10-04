Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

Spy x Family Season 3 begins October 4 with Anya’s antics and the Red Circus arc.

Loid’s mysterious past and Yor’s emotional struggles bring fresh tension to the Forger family’s journey.

Here’s when Spy X Family Season 3 Episode 1 will release and where you can watch it.

Spy x Family Season 3 is finally here. Following months of speculation, delays, and teasers, the Forgers will finally return this autumn armed with fresh missions, high-stakes arcs, and plenty of comedic chaos. If you’ve been eagerly waiting for Loid, Yor, and Anya’s next adventure, here’s everything you need to know about the season 3 premiere, its schedule, and where you can watch it.

Spy X Family Season 2 Recap before Season 3 Episode 1

Anya and Bond as seen in Spy x Family Season 3 | Credits: WiT Studios X Cloverworks

Season 2 raised the stakes for the Forger family on all fronts. Yor carried most of the spotlight throughout the Cruise Adventure arc, struggling to balance her assassin duties with keeping up her cover as a loving wife and mother. The brutal action sequences revealed a side of Yor that was both deadly and deeply human, forcing her to rethink her purpose and role in the family.

Meanwhile, Loid struggled to balance Operation Strix while growing more attached to Yor and Anya, showing cracks in his usual professional detachment.

At the same time, Anya continued to steal the spotlight with her telepathic antics, school mischief, and funny misunderstandings. Despite the secrets and dangers, the family bond kept growing stronger.

The Season 2 finale saw the Forgers surviving one of their toughest challenges yet, solidifying why Spy x Family has become a global fan favorite. Its balance of espionage, comedy, and heartfelt storytelling remains unmatched.

What to Expect in Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 1

Season 3 won’t waste time getting into major arcs from the Tatsuya Endo manga. The story opens with the Friendship Schemes Arc, focusing on Anya’s attempts to grow closer to Damian Desmond at Eden Academy. This lighthearted school plotline blends her usual mischief with surprising moments of heart, setting the stage for bigger conflicts to come.

But the actual turning point comes in the Red Circus arc. When Anya’s school bus gets hijacked by an extremist terror organization, the story descends into darker territory.

RELATED:

The life-or-death situation tests Anya and her classmates in shocking ways, escalating the emotional stakes of the anime. It’s among the manga’s most gripping arcs of all, and its adaptation will probably set the tone for early conversations around season 3.

On top of those arcs, there’s also the promise of perhaps the greatest reveal of all time: Loid’s past. The season 3 trailer showed flashbacks of his childhood as well as how he was turned into a spy, something that will definitely provide some answers about Agent Twilight’s spy life. In an anime based on mysteries, this could be a turning point for both the audience and the characters.

Anya as seen in Spy x Family Season 3 | Credits: WiT Studios X Cloverworks

Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 1 is set to release on October 4, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. International viewers can catch the episode according to their local time zones:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Saturday, October 4, 2025 8:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Saturday, October 4, 2025 11:00 AM Mexico (CST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 10:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, October 4, 2025 12:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 5:00 PM UAE (GST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, October 4, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Saturday, October 4, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Saturday, October 4, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Saturday, October 4, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Sunday, October 5, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Sunday, October 5, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Sunday, October 5, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Sunday, October 5, 2025 3:00 AM

For better understanding, refer to this countdown timer:

New episodes will drop every Saturday throughout the season, mirroring the standard release schedule for other fall anime titles. With the assumption that Season 3 will run for the estimated 12 episodes, you can expect new episodes every week until December 2025.

Where to Watch Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 1

Spy x Family Season 3 promotional poster | Credits: WiT Studios X Cloverworks

Like the previous two seasons, Spy x Family season 3 will also exclusively stream on Crunchyroll for international audiences outside of Japan. It has played an important part in growing the anime’s worldwide popularity, as it presents both simulcasts as well as dubbed episodes not long after the original Japanese broadcast.

Those who joined late on the previous seasons could also catch up on seasons 1 and 2, as well as the feature film Spy x Family: Code White on Crunchyroll. This makes it the ultimate hub for everything Forger-related as the new season begins.

With Season 3 once again handled by animation giants like Wit Studio and CloverWorks, you can expect high-quality visuals, fluid action, and expressive character work, all of which made the first two seasons so popular.

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 1

The Forger Family as seen in Spy x Family Season 3 | Credits: WiT Studios X Cloverworks

If the first couple of seasons showed us anything, it’s that Spy x Family knows how to balance heartwarming family moments with heart-pumping spy action. Season 3 promises to take both to the next level.

Between Anya’s comedic hijinks, Yor’s emotional battles, Loid’s spy revelations, and the ominous threat of the Red Circus, the anime has all it takes to dominate the fall season.

And with Wit Studio and CloverWorks once again leading production, you can expect the same high-quality animation that made the Cruise Adventure Arc such a standout. The Forger family’s story has always been about finding love and trust in the most unlikely of circumstances, and season 3 promises to deepen that theme while delivering unforgettable action.

Mark your calendars for October 4, because Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 1 isn’t just another anime premiere, it’s the return of one of the most beloved series of the decade.