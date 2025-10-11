Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

Loid’s childhood trauma comes to light, showing the real reason he became the spy Twilight.

Episode 2 will shift the tone from comedy to emotional drama, revealing unexpected friendships and alliances.

Here’s everything you need to know about Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 2 and when it will release.

The wait for Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 2 is almost over, and things are going to get more personal for Loid Forger. After a hilarious and action-packed premiere, all eyes are set on one of the most emotional storylines in the series: Loid’s Past Arc.

The official preview released by TOHO Animation hints that we might finally uncover the origins of Twilight, the spy whose entire life has been built on lies, all in the name of peace.

Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

The Forger Family as seen in Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 1

The Season 3 premiere of Spy x Family delivered everything we love about the anime: chaos, comedy, and family antics. The Forgers were reintroduced through a whirlwind of events involving Anya’s telepathy, Loid’s sharp thinking, and Yor’s superhuman reflexes.

The way the trio accidentally ends up saving the city while just trying to live a normal family life is the perfect definition of what makes Spy x Family so special.

The episode also put the spotlight on Fiona Frost and Franky Franklin, whose fake dating mission turned into a hilarious disaster. Their awkwardness and chemistry between them stole the show, making us want more. With that kind of strong start, it’s no surprise Episode 2 has become one of the most anticipated anime releases of the week.

What to Expect from Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 2 (Loid’s Past Arc)

Fiona Frost and Franky Franklin as seen in Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 1

Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 2 is set to shift from lighthearted comedy to emotionally charged drama as Loid confronts memories of his war-torn childhood. The arc, known in the manga as Twilight’s Origin, takes us back to the war-torn region of Luwen in Westalis, where young Loid witnessed the atrocities of war firsthand.

With the loss of his parents during a devastating conflict between Westalis and Ostania, Loid’s hatred of war inspired him to become a spy. The episode will also show how he crossed paths with Franky, an Ostania soldier who had deserted his post, and how their unlikely friendship went on to shape Loid’s outlook on life.

This backstory isn’t just tragic; it’s the emotional core of who Twilight really is. It bridges his past trauma with his present role as a husband, father, and secret agent, making Episode 2 one of the most significant moments in the anime so far.

Yor and Loid as seen in Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 1

Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 2 will be released on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 8:00 AM PST. It will air first in Japan on TV Tokyo and affiliated networks before streaming internationally on Crunchyroll.

Here’s the release time for the major regions:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Saturday, October 11, 2025 8:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Saturday, October 11, 2025 11:00 AM Mexico (CST) Saturday, October 11, 2025 10:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, October 11, 2025 12:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Saturday, October 11, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) Saturday, October 11, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Saturday, October 11, 2025 5:00 PM UAE (GST) Saturday, October 11, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, October 11, 2025 9:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Saturday, October 11, 2025 11:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Sunday, October 12, 2025 12:30 AM Singapore (SGT) Sunday, October 12, 2025 12:30 AM South Korea (KST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 1:30 AM Japan (JST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 1:30 AM Australia (AEST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 2:30 AM New Zealand (NZST) Sunday, October 12, 2025 4:30 AM

Here’s the countdown timer for Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 2:

Every new episode releases at the same time weekly, allowing us to follow the Forgers’ latest mission every Saturday through the rest of 2025.

Where to Stream Spy x Family Season 3, Episode 2

Bond and Anya as seen in Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 1

You’ll be able to stream Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 2 exclusively on Crunchyroll, featuring the original Japanese audio with English subtitles.

Hulu and Netflix will also stream the episodes in selected regions. As of the current time, the anime isn’t available on Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video.

Final Thoughts on Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 2

Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 2 will balance heart and humor like never before. After years of covert missions and comedic family mayhem, it’s high time to witness the emotional bedrock that molded Loid into Twilight, the world’s most dedicated spy and unlikely dad.

With Loid’s past unfolding, Fiona’s relationship with Franky heating up, and Anya’s antics never too far out of sight, the season continues to prove why Spy x Family remains one of anime’s most beloved wholesome anime.

Get ready for yet another unforgettable episode when it drops on October 11, 2025, exclusively on Crunchyroll.