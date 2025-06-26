Home » Entertainment » Squid Game Season 3 Release Date and Countdown Timer

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date and Countdown Timer

Gi-hun returns for a brutal endgame as Squid Game wraps up with global stakes.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • Gi-hun’s story reaches its climax in Squid Game Season 3, premiering June 27 on Netflix.
  • All six episodes drop together, delivering final answers, deadly games, and long-awaited emotional closure.
  • Here’s when Squid Game Season 3 releases in your region, including countdown and time zone details.
Squid Game Season 3 Release Date & Countdown Timer: When & Where to Watch

The wait is almost over, as Squid Game Season 3 arrives on Netflix this week, with the explosive season finale of the global phenomenon that redefined survival drama. As the last chapter in Gi-hun’s harrowing journey of revenge and redemption, this final season will tie up all loose ends and raise the stakes to their highest point yet.

When Does Squid Game Season 3 Release?

Squid Game Season 3 officially premieres on Friday, June 27, 2025, and will follow Netflix’s usual international release schedule. Thus, all six episodes of the last season will be out at the same time, allowing fans around the world to watch the complete, suspenseful finale in one sitting.

This is where and when you can start watching in your region:

RegionTimezoneRelease Time
United States (West)Pacific Time (PT)12:00 AM
United States (East)Eastern Time (ET)3:00 AM
Canada (Toronto)Eastern Time (ET)3:00 AM
United KingdomBritish Summer Time (BST)8:00 AM
Germany/France/SpainCentral European Summer Time (CEST)9:00 AM
South AfricaSouth African Standard Time (SAST)9:00 AM
United Arab EmiratesGulf Standard Time (GST)11:00 AM
IndiaIndia Standard Time (IST)12:30 PM
Indonesia (Jakarta)Western Indonesian Time (WIB)2:00 PM
PhilippinesPhilippine Time (PHT)3:00 PM
SingaporeSingapore Standard Time (SGT)3:00 PM
South KoreaKorea Standard Time (KST)4:00 PM
JapanJapan Standard Time (JST)4:00 PM
Australia (Sydney)Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)5:00 PM
New ZealandNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)7:00 PM
Brazil (São Paulo)Brasília Time (BRT)4:00 AM
Mexico (Mexico City)Central Standard Time (CST)2:00 AM

If you’re up all night or saving it for the weekend, circle the date and set your reminders, as this is a season you won’t want to miss.

Squid Game Season 3 Countdown Timer

A poster of Squid Game Season 3
Squid Game Season 3 Poster | Credits: Netflix

For those eagerly awaiting the premiere, here’s a real-time countdown to Squid Game Season 3:

Time is running out, and with each passing tick, we inch closer to the deadly final round.

What to Expect in Season 3 of Squid Game

A still from Squid Game Season 3 trailer
Gi-hun as seen in Squid Game Season 3 trailer | Credits: Netflix

Season 3 picks up right where the last one left off. Gi-hun, however, is getting back into the games, this time with a fierce determination to uncover the truth behind the games and finally put the Front Man out of his misery.

Related:

The finale will deliver all that fans have been eagerly waiting for: emotional closure, bloody confrontations, answers about the games’ mysterious origins, and the key figure pulling the strings from the background. 

Squid Game Season 3 will be exclusively available on Netflix.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s also a big movie fan, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture content.

You may also like

Fantastic Four: First Steps Final Trailer Breakdown – It’s Clobbering...

Ironheart Episodes 1-3: All 30+ Easter Eggs and References We...

Ironheart Release Date and Time, Episode Count (Countdown Timer)

Ironheart vs Iron Man: Who Is Stronger and Why

10 Marvel and DC Crossovers We Want to See on...

Marvel Phase 6: All Upcoming Movies and Shows (June 2025)

Who is Rockman L in John Wick: 2nd Highest Bounty...

Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Joins Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New...

All 10 Villains in James Gunn’s Superman (2025) – Explained

Marvel Adds Mysterious 4th Movie to 2028 Slate: Can It...