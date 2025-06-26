Squid Game Season 3 Release Date and Countdown Timer

Summary:

Gi-hun’s story reaches its climax in Squid Game Season 3, premiering June 27 on Netflix.

All six episodes drop together, delivering final answers, deadly games, and long-awaited emotional closure.

Here’s when Squid Game Season 3 releases in your region, including countdown and time zone details.

The wait is almost over, as Squid Game Season 3 arrives on Netflix this week, with the explosive season finale of the global phenomenon that redefined survival drama. As the last chapter in Gi-hun’s harrowing journey of revenge and redemption, this final season will tie up all loose ends and raise the stakes to their highest point yet.

When Does Squid Game Season 3 Release?

The beginning of the end ⏺️🔼⏹️@squidgame Season 3 is out tomorrow — watch the full sneak peek here: https://t.co/5nco2IiYR7 pic.twitter.com/n1GrMQ5jB4 — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) June 26, 2025

Squid Game Season 3 officially premieres on Friday, June 27, 2025, and will follow Netflix’s usual international release schedule. Thus, all six episodes of the last season will be out at the same time, allowing fans around the world to watch the complete, suspenseful finale in one sitting.

This is where and when you can start watching in your region:

Region Timezone Release Time United States (West) Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 AM United States (East) Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 AM Canada (Toronto) Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 AM United Kingdom British Summer Time (BST) 8:00 AM Germany/France/Spain Central European Summer Time (CEST) 9:00 AM South Africa South African Standard Time (SAST) 9:00 AM United Arab Emirates Gulf Standard Time (GST) 11:00 AM India India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM Indonesia (Jakarta) Western Indonesian Time (WIB) 2:00 PM Philippines Philippine Time (PHT) 3:00 PM Singapore Singapore Standard Time (SGT) 3:00 PM South Korea Korea Standard Time (KST) 4:00 PM Japan Japan Standard Time (JST) 4:00 PM Australia (Sydney) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 5:00 PM New Zealand New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 7:00 PM Brazil (São Paulo) Brasília Time (BRT) 4:00 AM Mexico (Mexico City) Central Standard Time (CST) 2:00 AM

If you’re up all night or saving it for the weekend, circle the date and set your reminders, as this is a season you won’t want to miss.

Squid Game Season 3 Countdown Timer

Squid Game Season 3 Poster | Credits: Netflix

For those eagerly awaiting the premiere, here’s a real-time countdown to Squid Game Season 3:

Time is running out, and with each passing tick, we inch closer to the deadly final round.

What to Expect in Season 3 of Squid Game

Gi-hun as seen in Squid Game Season 3 trailer | Credits: Netflix

Season 3 picks up right where the last one left off. Gi-hun, however, is getting back into the games, this time with a fierce determination to uncover the truth behind the games and finally put the Front Man out of his misery.

The finale will deliver all that fans have been eagerly waiting for: emotional closure, bloody confrontations, answers about the games’ mysterious origins, and the key figure pulling the strings from the background.

Squid Game Season 3 will be exclusively available on Netflix.