Squid Game Season 1-3 Ranked (From Worst to Best)

Summary:

Squid Game’s iconic run ends with a bang, but not every season landed equally well.

Season 1 delivered emotional depth and unforgettable visuals, while later seasons lacked its gritty brilliance.

From flawed middle acts to a bold finale, Squid Game still changed streaming history forever.

After three intense seasons packed with deadly games, moral dilemmas, and haunting twists, Squid Game has finally reached its final round. The game-changing Korean drama, which debuted during the 2021 pandemic, instantly became one of Netflix’s most iconic titles. Now that Seong Gi-hun’s journey is over, it’s the best time to revisit and place each season, from the weakest to the first and still the greatest.

All three seasons of Squid Game were tense and emotional to the core. But not every entry landed equally effectively. Issues in the pacing and unbalanced character development often got in the way. Here’s how we rank all three seasons of Squid Game, from worst to best.

3. Squid Game Season 2: The Disappointing Middle Chapter

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 83% (Tomatometer) and 63% (Popcornmeter)

83% (Tomatometer) and 63% (Popcornmeter) Where to Watch: Netflix

Despite all the huge hype, Squid Game Season 2 ended up being a classic case of the age-old “sophomore slump.” The show started slowly, taking too long to get back to the games that made the series a hit. While it did add to the cast and attempted to venture into new perspectives, few of the characters left the same indelible mark as Season 1. Even repetitive premises, such as a remake of “Red Light, Green Light,” felt less inspired and less intense than the original.

Newcomers like Thanos the rapper generated some initial hype, but these fan favorites were killed off too early. The attempt to spark a revolution among the players during the latter half of the season felt forced and didn’t land the emotional resonance it needed. Season 2 was ultimately a setup, more of a setup for Season 3 than a good story in itself.

The reception reflected these missteps. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critical reception fell to 83%, while audiences rated the show a lower 63%, a far cry from Season 1’s heights. Even the showrunners seemed to sideline most of Season 2’s events in Season 3. It wasn’t a failure, per se, but it lacked the bite and ferocity Squid Game was once known for.

2. Squid Game Season 3: A Bleak but Bold Finale

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 78% (Tomatometer) and 50% (Popcornmeter)

78% (Tomatometer) and 50% (Popcornmeter) Where to Watch: Netflix

Picking up where Season 2 left off, Squid Game Season 3 was tasked with the difficult job of wrapping up Gi-hun’s arc and providing the entire series with a proper ending. With only six episodes instead of seven, the season had very little room to wrap up all its loose ends.

It was, though, better than its predecessor. The games returned with more spectacle, and episodes like “The Starry Night” reminded the viewers why they’d enjoyed the show in the first place. That being said, the fast pacing led to too many early eliminations. Main characters like Hyun-ju were eliminated by Episode 2, making the cast less compelling.

Also Read:

Gi-hun’s internal struggle took center stage, but the other characters around him often lacked depth or acted inconsistently with how they were developed in Season 2. Shocking moments like Myung-gi’s betrayal and Jun-ho’s wasted arc were simply disappointing. In the meantime, overuse of CGI, particularly in the jump rope scene, sacrificed the gritty realism that defined earlier seasons.

The audience’s reaction reflected this mixed reception. Season 3 scored just a 50% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a far cry from the success of Season 1. And yet, despite its shortcomings, the finale wrapped up on an emotional note, concluding Gi-hun’s journey with a message on how humanity still exists in this cruel world.

1. Squid Game Season 1: A Masterpiece in the Making

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 95% (Tomatometer) and 84% (Popcornmeter)

95% (Tomatometer) and 84% (Popcornmeter) Where to Watch: Netflix

It’s no surprise that Squid Game Season 1 remains the undisputed winner of the trilogy. When it was first released, the world was still reeling from the pandemic, and it struck an instant chord. Season 1 of Squid Game offered a perfect balance between entertainment and introspection. The combination of horrific survival games and sophisticated human drama was revolutionary.

The cast was unforgettable. From the kind-hearted Ali to the cunning Sang-woo and the deceptively gentle Oh Il-nam. Every player brought sentimental depth to the story. Gi-hun’s transformation, from a selfish gambler to a haunted humanitarian, was masterfully handled, leading to one of television’s most iconic final twists.

Also Read:

From the M.C. Escher-inspired staircases to the ominous robot doll and the now-famous green tracksuits, Season 1 established a visual aesthetic that became symbols of modern pop culture. No wonder Season 1 earned a 95% critics score and 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Even the supporting subplots, such as Jun-ho’s investigation, were handled well, leading to the stunning revelation of his brother as the Front Man. Episodes like “Gganbu,” which received a 9.2 rating on IMDb, showcased the show’s capability to balance heartbreak, suspense, and philosophical depth in a single installment.

Final Verdict: Squid Game’s Legacy

Gi-hun in Squid Game | Credits: Netflix

Squid Game not only set records, but it also opened a global conversation about capitalism, morality, and the cost of desperation. Even though Season 2 faltered and Season 3 struggled to tie up everything, the franchise as a whole is still one of Netflix’s boldest and most influential originals.

Season 1 set the bar as high as it could go and created a cultural moment. Season 2 tried to take the story forward, but failed somewhere in the middle. And Season 3, with all the hype, delivered a finale that was ambitious but not perfect.

Even from the first desperate game to the last tearful confrontation, though, Squid Game remains a show that redefined what streaming television can achieve.