Update: We last updated this article with new active Roblox Squid Game X codes on February 12th, 2025.

Squid Game X is currently one of the hottest titles on Roblox, inspired by the popular Netflix show Squid Game. Like in the show, there are several mini-games in this experience that you can engage in. If you win, you continue ahead and if you lose, you get eliminated. To increase your winning chances though, you can use the the codes below. Redeeming these Squid Game X codes will give you rewards like in-game currency that can be further used to acquire certain boosts.

Check out here for a list of all the latest and working Squid Game X codes. Plus, we have also provided a code redemption guide below.

All Active Squid Game X Codes

Following is a list of all the active codes for this game.

$250K$ : Redeem this code to get 50 Coins

: Redeem this code to get 50 Coins FRONTMAN : Redeem this code to get 75 Coins

: Redeem this code to get 75 Coins 150KLIKES : Redeem this code to get 55 Coins

: Redeem this code to get 55 Coins PENTA : Redeem this code to get 35 Coins

: Redeem this code to get 35 Coins REVAMP : Redeem this code to get 33 Coins

: Redeem this code to get 33 Coins UPDATE11RELEASE : Redeem this code to get 75 Coins

: Redeem this code to get 75 Coins MINGLE : Redeem this code to get 45 Coins

: Redeem this code to get 45 Coins $100K$: Redeem this code to get 50 Coins

For guaranteed rewards like Coins, you can redeem the above codes in this game. The Coins can then be used to purchase various perks like Sprint Boosts, Damage Boosts, Jump Boosts, and more. Just remember that the codes have a low shelf life and they expire pretty soon. Hence, you need to be quick and redeem the codes. They are also case sensitive so we recommend you copy-paste them instead of typing it out manually.

Don’t worry, because we will constantly check for new codes and update this section once they are released. Make sure to bookmark this page as you can find all the active codes here in one place.

Expired Codes

You can find a list of all the expired codes below.

UPDATE7RELEASE

+80KLIKES+

BAXTRIX_2

50KLIKES

75MIL

$100MIL$

^100MIL^

20KCONC

100KLIKES

$100K$

We have created this section so you can easily identify the active and expired codes. Keeping track of them is somewhat necessary as there are multiple pages that post inaccurate codes. So to avoid any confusion, you can refer to this part of our guide.

How to Redeem Squid Game X codes

You can follow the steps mentioned below to redeem codes in this game.

First of all, launch Squid Game X on your respective device. Once the game starts, click on the old Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. A text box will now appear on the screen. Enter the above codes in the text box and hit Enter to receive freebies.

While redeeming the codes, confirm that there aren’t any errors in the letter case. Even a single error like improper letter cases or an extra space will make the code invalid. To avoid any type of hassle, we recommend directly copy-pasting the codes from here.

How to Get More Squid Game X Codes

For a list of all the active codes, you can join the official Discord Server of this game. Moreover, you can also follow the developers @alphaneuu on their official X account for the same.