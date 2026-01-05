Star Wars Joins Dark Side: Lucasfilm to Develop What Fans Have Begged For Years

Summary:

Insider reports and Tony Gilroy’s comments suggest Lucasfilm is ready to push Star Wars toward darker storytelling.

After years of safe bets, this project could revive the franchise with fear, ambition, and originality.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Star Wars horror project.

For years, you’ve likely whispered to your friends about how fantastic a proper Star Wars horror movie or series would be. While shows like The Acolyte flirted with darkness, they never fully committed to the scares. But exciting new reports suggest Lucasfilm is finally ready to dim the lights and join the dark side. Here is everything we know about the possible spine-chilling project currently in development.

What Do We Know About the New Star Wars Horror Series?

If you feel like the galaxy far, far away has been playing it safe lately, you are not alone. However, industry insider DanielRPK recently reported via Patreon that Lucasfilm is actively developing a brand-new series with a horror-centric direction.

While details are scarce, the buzz suggests this won’t be your regular Jedi adventure with a few jump scares. We are looking at a leap into Sith mythology, corrupted bloodlines, and perhaps even Lovecraftian cosmic horror.

This isn’t some internet rumor, either. The project has received a tacit endorsement from one of the most respected voices associated with the franchise: Tony Gilroy. During the press tour for Andor Season 2 (soon to drop on April 22, 2026), the showrunner was asked about the possibility of a horror project. His response was refreshingly candid:

“They’re doing that. I think they’re doing that. I think that’s in the works, yeah.”

Gilroy confirms that at least Disney is sniffing around the darker corners of this universe, rather than the family-friendly tone we have generally expected.

What Source Material Could Star Wars Horror Project Adapt?

Cover art from Star Wars: Dark Legends | Credits: Grant Griffin

As one might ask, “Does Star Wars actually work as horror?” To which the answer is simply yes. If the studio needs a blueprint, they don’t have to look far. The franchise has been testing these genres in publishing for years.

Star Wars: Dark Legends : This anthology book looks into ghost stories that would scare young Padawans, proving the lore supports the supernatural.

: This anthology book looks into ghost stories that would scare young Padawans, proving the lore supports the supernatural. The Nightlands: Upcoming comic Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands (hitting shelves September 2025) follows Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi as they face the “Nightmare Conjunction” on Ryloth.

If the new show taps into the vibe of the Nightlands, a place where spirits retire, or zeroes in on the terrifying “Nightlander” entity, we could be in for a treat.

Why Is Lucasfilm Making a Horror Movie/Show Now

A still from The Mandalorian | Credits: Lucasfilm

Let’s be real: the franchise needs a win. It has been over half a decade since The Rise of Skywalker, and the cinematic slate has been littered with canceled and failed projects. From Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron failing to launch to Rian Johnson’s trilogy gathering dust, the studio has struggled to get movies off the ground.

While Jon Favreau is bringing us The Mandalorian & Grogu in May 2026 as a “safe bet,” the franchise needs to change with the times. Andor proved audiences were clamoring for mature, unique storytelling. A Star Wars horror series offers the perfect opportunity to break the mold. By shifting away from nostalgia-fueled cameos of the “Mando-verse,” they could offer us something genuinely new and terrifying.