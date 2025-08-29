Star Wars Starfighter – All Cast Members Revealed So Far

Summary:

Ryan Gosling is headlining the Star Wars: Starfighter cast, alongside a bunch of other actors.

Shawn Levy will serve as director of the film, with the movie set to release on May 28, 2027.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Star Wars: Starfighter cast and where else you might have seen them.

Star Wars: Starfighter is officially under production. Lucasfilm has announced the full cast list of Star Wars: Starfighter. Shawn Levy will direct the space saga. It will take place five or six years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Starfighter is a standalone film and won’t focus on any of the Skywalker characters. The film is slated for a May 28, 2027, release, roughly one year after the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu. Here is a list of all the cast members of Star Wars: Starfighter announced so far.

Ryan Gosling

Previous roles: The Nice Guys, La La Land, Barbie, Blade Runner 20249

Ryan Gosling will be playing the lead in the film | Credit: Getty Images

The title for Star Wars: Starfighter was first announced on April 18, 2025, with Ryan Gosling playing the lead. As of writing, it’s unclear what character Gosling will be playing. In the first look image released by Lucasfilm, we can see Gosling sitting alongside Flynn Gray on what appears to be a landspeeder.

He has played comedic roles in films like The Nice Guys and The Fall Guy. He has even been a part of musicals like Barbie and La La Land, both of which he received accolades for. That said, Gosling is not scared of tapping into his serious side, as you might have seen in films like Blade Runner 2049, Drive, or The Big Short.

Flynn Gray

Previous roles: Wednesday, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, Sherlock & Daughter

Flynn Gray as cast member in Star Wars Starfighter | Credit: IMDb

Flynn Gray is a child actor who will play the lead in Star Wars: Starfighter alongside Ryan Gosling. Gray has previously appeared in small roles in TV series like Sherlock & Daughter, Wednesday, and Rose’s War. It’s unclear what dynamic Gray and Gosling will have, but going by the first reveal image, it seems like the two will have a sibling dynamic.

Matt Smith

Previous roles: Morbius, Doctor Who, The Crown, House of the Dragon

Matt Smith in House of the Dragon | Credit: IMDb

Matt Smith has also joined the cast of Star Wars: Starfighter in an unknown role. Smith rose to stardom after his role as Doctor Who in the series of the same name. He played the character for three years, after which he played a small role in The Crown.

Smith later played the role of the antagonist in Morbius and House of the Dragon. He is now set to star alongside Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz in Caught Stealing, directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Mia Goth

Previous roles: Pearl, X, Suspiria, Mia Goth in MaXXXine

Mia Goth in Frankenstein (2025) | Credit: IMDb

Mia Goth has been on a generational run ever since her breakout role in Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria in 2018. She played the titular role in the X film series, produced by A24. Goth is now set to appear in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey. She is even rumored to appear in the MCU’s Blade movie, which is currently stuck in development hell.

Aaron Pierre

Previous roles: Mufasa: The Lion King, Rebel Ridge, Old

Aaron Pierre in Rebel Ridge (2024) | Credit: IMDb

Aaron Pierre seems to be making headlines ever since his role in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge. After his role in the Netflix original, Pierre went on to lend his voice to Mufasa in the live-action Mufasa movie. He has even joined the wide list of DCU movies as an actor in the Lanterns TV series. Pierre will be playing the role of John Stewart.

Simon Bird

Previous roles: Everyone Else Burns, The Inbetweeners, Friday Night Dinner

Simon Bird’s role in Star Wars: Starfighter is still not disclosed | Credit: IMDb

Simon Bird has had fairly niche roles in TV shows. If you’re a fan of sitcoms, however, you might know Bird from The Inbetweeners TV series. The show ran for three seasons and even got two movies after that. Bird also appeared in a TV show called Friday Night Dinner, which was received quite well by audiences.

Jamael Westman

Previous roles: Good Grief, Ice Cream & Doughnuts, The Essex Serpent

Jamael Westman in an undisclosed role for Star Wars: Starfighter | Credit: Curtis Brown

Jamael Westman is a fairly unknown British actor. He has had small roles in movies and TV series like Good Grief and Apple TV’s The Essex Serpent. However, his most well-known role is of Alexander Hamilton in the West End production of Hamilton.

Daniel Ings

Previous roles: The Marvels, The Gentlemen, Sex Education

Daniel Ings in an undisclosed role for Star Wars: Starfighter | Credit: IMDb

Daniel Ings has appeared in TV series like The Gentlemen and even Netflix’s Sex Education. He even appeared as Ty-Rone in MCU‘s The Marvels, playing the role of a Kree advisor to Dar-Benn. In addition, Ings is also rumored to be a part of the live-action Yu-Gi-Oh! movie.

Amy Adams

Previous roles: Man of Steel, Arrival, Vice, Nocturnal Animals

Amy Adams in Nightbitch (2024) | Credit: IMDb

Amy Adams has received nominations for various roles by BAFTA, the Golden Globe, the Academy Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. She has appeared in a wide variety of films ever since her career began in the late 90s. You might know her as Katy from The Office, Lois Lane from Man of Steel, or Louise Banks from Arrival.

Needless to say, Adams is a legendary actress, and her joining a Star Wars movie is certainly going to be a treat for Star Wars fans. Adams is reportedly playing the role of Flynn Gray’s mother, who is the co-lead alongside Ryan Gosling.

Final Thoughts on the Cast of Star Wars: Starfighter

Eva Mendes is supposedly also in the cast for for Shawn Levy’s #StarWarsStarFighter movie.



She will play the wife of Goslings character in the movie.



Via: @DanielRPK pic.twitter.com/hhiVnMajhm — Louai Turkmani (@syriangeekvibes) August 28, 2025

The cast of Star Wars: Starfighter will grow as production continues. That said, rumors suggest that Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling’s wife, has also joined the cast. However, this hasn’t been confirmed by the studio.

Additionally, Academy Award-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda is rumored to be the director of photography for the movie. Miranda’s previous work includes Top Gun: Maverick and F1: The Movie. That’s about it; we’ll update this cast list as soon as more casting information emerges.