Star Wars: Visions Season 3 All Episodes – Guide

Star Wars: Visions is finally back with season 3.

From stop motion to claymation, each episode of Vision incorporates a different animation style.

We have listed the release date, animation studio, and director for every Star Wars: Visions Season 3 episode.

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 is the latest Star Wars media that has been released by Disney. Visions is an anthology Star Wars series that has different characters, stories and animation styles for each episode. Every episode is animated by a different animation studio as well.

This season has episodes animated by David Production and Wit Studio, which, if you’re living under a rock, are the same studios that animated JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Attack on Titan. So, here’s the exact release date and time for Star War: Visions Season 3 episodes.

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 Release Date and Episode Titles

Star Wars: Vision Season 3 consists of nine episodes, with each episode telling a brand new story. However, that is not the case with three episodes, which are sequels to episodes from the first season. We have listed below every Season 3 episode, their titles, directors, animation studio, and their release date:

Title Director Animation Studio Release Date Episode 1: The Duel: Payback (Sequel to Season 1: Episode 3) Takanobu Mizuno, Shin’ya Ôhira Kamikaze Douga and ANIMA October 29, 2025 Episode 2: The Song of Four Wings Hiroyasu Kobayashi Project Studio Q October 29, 2025 Episode 3: The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope

(Sequel to Season 1: Episode 5) Naoyoshi Shiotani Production I.G October 29, 2025 Episode 4: The Bounty Hunters Junichi Yamamoto Wit Studio October 29, 2025 Episode 5: Yuko’s Treasure Hitoshi Haga, Masaki Tachibana Kinema Citrus October 29, 2025 Episode 6: The Lost Ones (Sequel to Season 1: Episode 4) Hitoshi Haga, Masahiko Ôtsuka Kinema Citrus October 29, 2025 Episode 7: The Smuggler Masahiko Otsuka Studio Trigger October 29, 2025 Episode 8: The Bird of Paradise Tadahiro Yoshihira Polygon Pictures October 29, 2025 Episode 9: BLACK Shin’ya Ôhira David Production October 29, 2025

Where to watch previous Star Wars: Visions Season 3

All episodes of Star Wars: Visions Season 3 are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t watched Volumes 1 and 2, you can watch them on Disney+ as well. The first season, that is, Volume 1, was released in 2021 to a positive reaction, with Volume 2 releasing in 2023 to a mixed response.

Will There Be a Star Wars: Visions Season 4

Star Wars Visions Season 3, consisting of 9 shorts, is now out. I can't wait to see all the new ideas and styles that these incredible artists brought into the Star Wars world! pic.twitter.com/xvzgiJQDhY — The Sietch of Sci-Fi | (@TSoS_) October 29, 2025

Star Wars: Visions Season 4 will most likely happen and release in 2027. Disney doesn’t seem to be stopping with pumping out an endless barrage of Star Wars media. That said, fans seem to be loving it since each story doesn’t require you to stay up-to-date on the entire Star Wars watch order and features a unique storyline.