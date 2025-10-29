Home » Entertainment » Star Wars: Visions Season 3 All Episodes – Guide

  • Star Wars: Visions is finally back with season 3.
  • From stop motion to claymation, each episode of Vision incorporates a different animation style.
  • We have listed the release date, animation studio, and director for every Star Wars: Visions Season 3 episode.
Star Wars Visions Season 3

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 is the latest Star Wars media that has been released by Disney. Visions is an anthology Star Wars series that has different characters, stories and animation styles for each episode. Every episode is animated by a different animation studio as well.

This season has episodes animated by David Production and Wit Studio, which, if you’re living under a rock, are the same studios that animated JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Attack on Titan. So, here’s the exact release date and time for Star War: Visions Season 3 episodes.

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 Release Date and Episode Titles

Star Wars: Vision Season 3 consists of nine episodes, with each episode telling a brand new story. However, that is not the case with three episodes, which are sequels to episodes from the first season. We have listed below every Season 3 episode, their titles, directors, animation studio, and their release date:

Title DirectorAnimation StudioRelease Date
Episode 1: The Duel: Payback (Sequel to Season 1: Episode 3)Takanobu Mizuno, Shin’ya ÔhiraKamikaze Douga and ANIMAOctober 29, 2025
Episode 2: The Song of Four WingsHiroyasu KobayashiProject Studio QOctober 29, 2025
Episode 3: The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope
(Sequel to Season 1: Episode 5)		Naoyoshi ShiotaniProduction I.GOctober 29, 2025
Episode 4: The Bounty HuntersJunichi YamamotoWit StudioOctober 29, 2025
Episode 5: Yuko’s TreasureHitoshi Haga, Masaki TachibanaKinema CitrusOctober 29, 2025
Episode 6: The Lost Ones (Sequel to Season 1: Episode 4)Hitoshi Haga, Masahiko ÔtsukaKinema CitrusOctober 29, 2025
Episode 7: The SmugglerMasahiko OtsukaStudio TriggerOctober 29, 2025
Episode 8: The Bird of ParadiseTadahiro YoshihiraPolygon PicturesOctober 29, 2025
Episode 9: BLACKShin’ya ÔhiraDavid ProductionOctober 29, 2025

Where to watch previous Star Wars: Visions Season 3

All episodes of Star Wars: Visions Season 3 are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t watched Volumes 1 and 2, you can watch them on Disney+ as well. The first season, that is, Volume 1, was released in 2021 to a positive reaction, with Volume 2 releasing in 2023 to a mixed response.

Will There Be a Star Wars: Visions Season 4

Star Wars: Visions Season 4 will most likely happen and release in 2027. Disney doesn’t seem to be stopping with pumping out an endless barrage of Star Wars media. That said, fans seem to be loving it since each story doesn’t require you to stay up-to-date on the entire Star Wars watch order and features a unique storyline.

Melvin is a nerd for anything and everything pop culture. He has had more than two years of experience as a writer and editor in the gaming space and has now brought that expertise to his true love: pop culture and comic books. When he’s not typing away, you’ll probably catch him skateboarding in empty parking lots, usually mid-fall from some “totally worth it” trick. When he’s not nursing those bruises, he’s finishing painting his long-overdue Pinterest board of saved artworks, while singing along to Audioslave, Dhanji or Mac Miller.

