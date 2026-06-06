Summer Game Fest 2026 has been packed with announcements across the board, from the sequel of Stellar Blade to the Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance expansion, and now Star Wars is getting in on the action. Bit Reactor, in collaboration with EA and Lucasfilm Games, has officially revealed Star Wars Zero Company, a single-player turn-based tactics game set during the Clone Wars.

What Is Star Wars Zero Company

You play as Hawks, a former Republic officer who assembles a squad of operatives to work in the shadows of the Clone Wars. The team includes a clone trooper, a Mandalorian from the ancient Clan Verminoth, a Tognath Jedi Padawan, and various other recruits from across the galaxy known as Operators. Your primary mission is hunting down Kundri Fathom, the leader of a Separatist-aligned cult whose ambitions threaten the entire galaxy.

Anakin Skywalker also makes an appearance in the story, with his path crossing briefly with the Zero Company crew during a critical moment in the Clone Wars. It is a smart way to ground the new characters within established lore without making the story dependent on familiar faces.

Star Wars Zero Company Official Gameplay Trailer

Star Wars Zero Company Platforms and Editions

Star Wars Zero Company launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on August 27, 2026. Here are the editions available:

Edition Platforms Extras Standard PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Crystalline Astromech Cosmetic Pack with pre-order Deluxe PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Two cosmetic packs, five Clone Wars-inspired weapon themes, all pre-order content

The Crystalline Astromech pack that comes with pre-orders includes an R3 droid alongside translucent head variants for R4 and R5 models, with the BR-1 droid being an entirely original design created specifically for Zero Company.