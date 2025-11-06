If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Starchy Tubers, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Starchy Tubers – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Starchy Tubers.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 27 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters YAM, OCA, URY, FLO 4 Letters YAMS, OCAS, TARO, RICE, SAGO, KORN, SPUD, EDDO, MAYA, EDDA, BASE 5 Letters TAROS, SALEP, TATER, FRUIT, BASES, ROOTS, SPUDS, BULBS, BURST, PASTA 6 Letters POTATO, TATERS, JICAMA, GROWTH, FRUITS, AFLOAT, BUSTER 7 Letters STARCHY, ARACEAE, CASSAVA, TATTIES, ROOTLET, TRUFFLE, TAPIOCA, AVARICE 8 Letters POTATOES, MOTORING, CUBAROOT, GROWTHIS, SEMOLINA 9 Letters SALEPRICE, RUTABAGAS, PEARLSAGO, ARTICHOKE 11 Letters IDAHOPOTATO, SWEETPOTATO, IRISHPOTATO, BEIRUTABAGA 12 Letters CHRISTMASDAY, SUBTERRANEAN 13 Letters ROOTVEGETABLE 14 Letters BOILEDPOTATOES 15 Letters MEATANDPOTATOES 27 Letters ICANTHELPITFLESHISDELICIOUS

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.