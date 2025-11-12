Home » News » Every Game Revealed at State of Play Japan 2025

PlayStation just wrapped up its November 2025 State of Play Japan event, and they actually packed a lot into 40 minutes. You don’t have to worry if you missed the livestream, because we’ve got every single announcement right here. The whole show focused on games coming from Japan and Asia, and voice actor Yuki Kaji hosted the whole thing. Let’s check out every game that was revealed at State of Play Japan 2025.

Game TitleRelease DateDescription
Elden Ring: Nightreign – The Forsaken HollowsDecember 4, 2025Free DLC for deluxe edition owners with new Nightfarers and bosses.
Gran Turismo 7 Power PackDecember 4, 2025Paid DLC, adding endurance racing events and new vehicles.
Octopath Traveler 0December 4, 2026Prequel to the HD-2D RPG with a demo available now.
Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls BetaDecember 5, 2025Second beta test with X-Mansion stage and new fighters.
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 4December 16, 2025Free update bringing Gogmazios to the hunt.
Super Robot Wars Y DLCNovember 21, 2025Big O joins the mecha roster in this collaboration pack.
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SpongeBob PackNovember 19, 2025SpongeBob and Patrick become playable racers with a Bikini Bottom track.
Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac Sonic DLCAvailable NowSonic becomes playable with three new stages.
BrokenLore: UnfollowJanuary 16, 2026Psychological horror visual novel with tension-filled storytelling.
Dynasty Warriors Origins: Visions of Four HeroesJanuary 22, 2026DLC with new storylines and an additional playable character.
Kyouran MakaismJanuary 29, 2026Action RPG from the Disgaea team with over-the-top combat.
Dragon Quest VII ReimaginedFebruary 5, 2026Rebuilt classic with a new story chapter featuring adult Keifer.
BlazBlue Entropy Effect XFebruary 12, 2026Roguelike with 14 playable fighters and custom build options.
Tokyo Xtreme RacerFebruary 26, 2026Street racing returns with 400+ rivals.
No Sleep for Kaname DateFebruary 26, 2026New AI: The Somnium Files mystery adventure.
Coffee Talk TokyoMarch 5, 2026Run a cozy cafe serving humans and yokai in Tokyo.
Never Grave: The Witch and The CurseMarch 5, 20262D Metroidvania from Palworld developers Pocket Pair.
Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly RemakeMarch 12, 2026Updated horror classic with enhanced visuals and camera features.
inKonbini: One Store, Many StoriesApril 2026Management sim where you run a small neighborhood shop.
Wandering SwordMay 28, 2026Martial arts RPG with pixel art style inspired by classic Final Fantasy.
MotionRecSpring 2026Puzzle platformer where you record and replay your movements.
Fate TriggerQ1 2026 (Early Access)Tactical hero shooter with robots and clones fighting alongside you.
Damon & BabyEarly 2026Unique RPG mixing gunfights with parenthood challenges.
BrokenLore: AscendTBA 2026New Tokyo-set entry in the horror anthology series.
Once Upon a Katamari DLC Pack 1November 2025Five remix tracks and ten new accessories.
Once Upon a Katamari DLC Pack 2Winter 2025Second pack with five remixes and ten accessories.
Digimon Story: Time Stranger DLCDecember 2025Five new Digimon plus parallel dimension story expansion.
Hardware Announcement

PlayStation closed the show with a hardware reveal. A 27-inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor launches in 2026 with a built-in DualSense charging hook. The QHD IPS display supports HDR, VRR, and goes up to 240 Hz on PC or 120 Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Sony also announced a region-locked PS5 exclusive to Japan, priced at 55,000 yen. It’s a budget-friendly digital edition similar to Nintendo’s approach with Switch 2’s localized version.

The State of Play Japan showed that 2025 and 2026 have tons of games coming. Whether you like horror, racing, RPGs, fighting games, or cozy management sims, there’s something here for you.

