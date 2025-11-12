PlayStation just wrapped up its November 2025 State of Play Japan event, and they actually packed a lot into 40 minutes. You don’t have to worry if you missed the livestream, because we’ve got every single announcement right here. The whole show focused on games coming from Japan and Asia, and voice actor Yuki Kaji hosted the whole thing. Let’s check out every game that was revealed at State of Play Japan 2025.

Every Game Revealed at State of Play Japan 2025

Here’s every game that got announced or shown off during the State of Play Japan. We’ve organized everything by release date so you can plan what to play next:

Game Title Release Date Description Elden Ring: Nightreign – The Forsaken Hollows December 4, 2025 Free DLC for deluxe edition owners with new Nightfarers and bosses. Gran Turismo 7 Power Pack December 4, 2025 Paid DLC, adding endurance racing events and new vehicles. Octopath Traveler 0 December 4, 2026 Prequel to the HD-2D RPG with a demo available now. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Beta December 5, 2025 Second beta test with X-Mansion stage and new fighters. Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 4 December 16, 2025 Free update bringing Gogmazios to the hunt. Super Robot Wars Y DLC November 21, 2025 Big O joins the mecha roster in this collaboration pack. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SpongeBob Pack November 19, 2025 SpongeBob and Patrick become playable racers with a Bikini Bottom track. Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac Sonic DLC Available Now Sonic becomes playable with three new stages. BrokenLore: Unfollow January 16, 2026 Psychological horror visual novel with tension-filled storytelling. Dynasty Warriors Origins: Visions of Four Heroes January 22, 2026 DLC with new storylines and an additional playable character. Kyouran Makaism January 29, 2026 Action RPG from the Disgaea team with over-the-top combat. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined February 5, 2026 Rebuilt classic with a new story chapter featuring adult Keifer. BlazBlue Entropy Effect X February 12, 2026 Roguelike with 14 playable fighters and custom build options. Tokyo Xtreme Racer February 26, 2026 Street racing returns with 400+ rivals. No Sleep for Kaname Date February 26, 2026 New AI: The Somnium Files mystery adventure. Coffee Talk Tokyo March 5, 2026 Run a cozy cafe serving humans and yokai in Tokyo. Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse March 5, 2026 2D Metroidvania from Palworld developers Pocket Pair. Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake March 12, 2026 Updated horror classic with enhanced visuals and camera features. inKonbini: One Store, Many Stories April 2026 Management sim where you run a small neighborhood shop. Wandering Sword May 28, 2026 Martial arts RPG with pixel art style inspired by classic Final Fantasy. MotionRec Spring 2026 Puzzle platformer where you record and replay your movements. Fate Trigger Q1 2026 (Early Access) Tactical hero shooter with robots and clones fighting alongside you. Damon & Baby Early 2026 Unique RPG mixing gunfights with parenthood challenges. BrokenLore: Ascend TBA 2026 New Tokyo-set entry in the horror anthology series. Once Upon a Katamari DLC Pack 1 November 2025 Five remix tracks and ten new accessories. Once Upon a Katamari DLC Pack 2 Winter 2025 Second pack with five remixes and ten accessories. Digimon Story: Time Stranger DLC December 2025 Five new Digimon plus parallel dimension story expansion.

Hardware Announcement

PlayStation closed the show with a hardware reveal. A 27-inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor launches in 2026 with a built-in DualSense charging hook. The QHD IPS display supports HDR, VRR, and goes up to 240 Hz on PC or 120 Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Sony also announced a region-locked PS5 exclusive to Japan, priced at 55,000 yen. It’s a budget-friendly digital edition similar to Nintendo’s approach with Switch 2’s localized version.

The State of Play Japan showed that 2025 and 2026 have tons of games coming. Whether you like horror, racing, RPGs, fighting games, or cozy management sims, there’s something here for you.