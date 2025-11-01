Have you been exploring Steal a Brainrot on Roblox? Then you might have come across rumors about the Secret 1x1x1x1 ritual. This hidden feature is one of the most interesting secrets you can find in the game, and doing it successfully will reward you with a new brainrot. I’m going to show you step-by-step how to do the 1x1x1x1 ritual in Steal a Brainrot.

1x1x1x1 Ritual Requirements

First, let me explain what 1x1x1x1 is. This Secret brainrot is based on the famous Roblox myth 1x1x1x1, which was actually an alternate account of Shedletsky. Many people have mistakenly believed this character to be a Roblox hacker, but that’s just misinformation. This brainrot was released on November 1st, 2025, as part of the 1x1x1x1 Ritual update.

1x1x1x1 appears as a classic Roblox humanoid figure with black limbs and a green torso. It has red eyes and wears a green variant of the Roblox Domino Crown, making it instantly recognizable.

The reason that 1x1x1x1 is valuable is that its price tag is $255.5 million in-game currency, and it generates $1.1 million per second. Plus, you won’t find it on the regular conveyor belt. The only way to get this rare brainrot is by performing a special ritual. That’s why getting 1x1x1x1 is such a unique challenge.

Here’s everything you need before you start:

Requirement Details Brainrots Guerrio Digitales x4 Players 4 players Rewards 1x1x1x1

How to Do 1x1x1x1 Ritual in Steal a Brainrot

To perform this ritual, you need to wait for the Glitch event to happen first. Once the event is active, you and three other players need to work together. Each person must have their own Guerrio Digitale brainrot. Once everyone has their required brainrot, follow these steps carefully:

Once the Glitch event begins, head inside the cave (the entry of the belt). This is where the ritual needs to take place. Get a group of exactly 4 players together, with each person holding their own Guerrio Digitale. Go to the tube area inside the cave and stand between the stairs in a square format. All 4 players need to position themselves around this specific spot near the tube. Maintain your positions. If done correctly, the ritual will activate automatically, and you will see 1x1x1x1 spawning inside the tube. After the ritual finishes, 1x1x1x1 will be out on the conveyor belt inside the cave, ready for purchase.

Ritual Reward

After performing the ritual successfully, you’ll unlock access to the behind-the-scenes of the cave and spawn a 1x1x1x1 brainrot on the conveyor belt. This is an exclusive way to obtain this rare brainrot without waiting for admin abuse, weather events, or Sammy to spawn it.

But keep in mind, even though you’re the one doing the ritual, other players can still grab the spawned 1x1x1x1 too. Plus, this is only available until November 8th, 2025. So move quickly when you see it appear. Good luck getting this Secret Brainrot through the ritual!