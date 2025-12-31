How to Get 2026 Trait in Steal a Brainrot

The 2026 trait is a special New Year’s celebration trait in Steal a Brainrot that you can only get during Admin Abuse. This is your chance to grab a limited-time trait that might never come back again, ever. Here’s everything you need to know about getting it.

What is the 2026 Trait in Steal a Brainrot?

The 2026 trait is a New Year’s exclusive trait that celebrates 2026. When the brainrot walking on the conveyor belt gets this trait, you’ll see the text “26,” which almost looks like a cake, appearing on top of it. This trait gets randomly applied to any of the walking brainrots during the special Admin Abuse event. You don’t need to do anything special to get it. Just be online during the event and hope RNG is on your side.

Right now, nobody knows what multiplier the 2026 trait gives. Sammy hasn’t released that info yet. But since this is a special New Year’s trait, there’s a good chance it’ll be worth having. This trait might never come back again after this event.

Note: We will update this section with the stats when the trait drops in the game.

When Does New Year Admin Abuse Start in Steal a Brainrot?

This special admin abuse is happening on New Year’s. It will start on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. You need to be online during these specific times so you don’t miss it:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific (PST) December 31, 2025 – 9:00 AM East Coast (EST) December 31, 2025 – 12:00 PM Central Europe (CET) December 31, 2025 – 6:00 PM India (IST) December 31, 2025 – 10:30 PM Japan (JST) January 1, 2026 – 2:00 AM Australia (AEDT) January 1, 2026 – 4:00 AM

Make sure you check your time zone and set an alarm. Missing this event means you might never get the 2026 trait again.

How to Get the 2026 Trait in Steal a Brainrot

If you want to get this very special and limited trait, just follow these steps:

Join Steal a Brainrot during the New Year’s Admin Abuse at the times listed above. Stay in the game during the event. Wait for the trait to be randomly applied to the brainrots walking on the belt. Purchase any brainrot you want that has the “26″ trait on top of its head.

What Else is Coming Back During This Event?

This Admin Abuse isn’t just about the 2026 trait. Sammy confirmed that this event will have throwbacks from earlier updates. The biggest news? The Fishing Event is coming back temporarily. This means some super-rare Aquatic Brainrots that you could only get through fishing might become obtainable again.

Here’s what might come back:

Eviledon

Tralaledon

Los Primos

Orcaledon

Squalanana

Extinct Tralalero

If you missed any of these brainrots before, this is your second chance. So, are you going to celebrate New Year with other Steal a Brainrot players? Because we will!