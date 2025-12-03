Christmas this year will be very exciting for Steal a Brainrot Roblox players, as there is a Christmas present called 25. This secret brainrot is part of the Advent Calendar event rewards. So, how do you unlock it? Here’s everything you need to know about getting the 25 in Steal a Brainrot.

What is 25 in Steal a Brainrot?

25 is a Secret Brainrot that costs $250 million in the game. Once you purchase it, this character will generate $1 million income per second, making it one of the best income generators available during the Christmas event.

The character is pretty unique-looking. It’s the number 25 turned into a character, colored bright green with glowing eyes. Both numbers wear Santa hats, and the whole thing is dressed in a full Santa costume with red shoes. The character holds a light blue present with a yellow bow, wearing white gloves.

The green color and Santa outfit make it look like a reference to the Grinch, which is a nice holiday touch. This Brainrot is part of the Typographic Family, just like 67.

How to Get 25 in Steal a Brainrot

There are two methods to get 25 in Steal a Brainrot:

Method 1: Advent Calendar

On December 25th, 2025, log in to the game and head to the Christmas tree next to the conveyor belt. This is where you’ll find the Advent Calendar station. Click on it and go to day 25 of the calendar. You’ll see 25 available to claim. Just click on the last one, and the character will be added to your base immediately.

Once you get this Brainrot, it will give you $1 million per second right away. That’s a great passive income that helps you buy other items and brainrots much faster.

Method 2: Stealing from Other Players

The other method is, of course, stealing from other players. Just make sure to bring equipment that can stun or disable other players. Once you get hold of the brainrot from their base, run as fast as you can back to yours. Do this on Christmas, and you are a Grinch indeed!

What If You Miss a Day for the Advent Calendar?

If you forget to log in on Christmas Day or any other day, you’ll miss that reward. The calendar keeps moving forward even if you don’t claim your daily prize. But don’t worry too much. There’s a recovery option that lets you buy back any missed rewards for 49 Robux per day.

This can be useful if you really want 25 or other good rewards like Ballerina Peppermintina. Just remember it costs real money through Robux, so think about whether it’s worth it before spending. Make sure you check the game on December 25th so you don’t miss out on this merry character. Good luck collecting all the Advent Calendar rewards!