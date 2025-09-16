How to Get Admin Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot: Drop Rates Revealed

Imagine this: You’ve been saving up for days and finally reached that $100 million goal. Now, you’re at Admin Abuse events, looking at the Admin Lucky Block on the belt, but you’re not sure if it’s worth the huge price tag. What exactly can you get from it, and is it really better than other options? In this guide, I will walk you through everything you need to know about getting the Admin Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot and what amazing rewards it can give you.

What Is the Admin Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot?

The Admin Lucky Block is a super-rare lucky block that costs you $100 million in-game currency. It was added on August 23rd, 2025, specifically for the Admin Abuse War event. What makes this lucky block stand out is that it’s based on SpyderSammy, who is the developer of the game.

The block looks pretty cool, too. It’s yellow with red question marks for pupils, has wings, and wears a red top hat just like Sammy’s avatar. Instead of showing Sammy’s actual face, it has that classic “:3” expression that Sammy always uses in global chat.

How to Get Admin Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot

Getting the Admin Lucky Block is pretty easy, but of course, you will need deep pockets and massive luck. Plus, you need to remember that the Admin Lucky Block doesn’t spawn all the time. It only appears during weekly Admin Abuse events that happen with big updates.

You can’t guarantee it will spawn because it’s completely based on what Sammy wants to add that week. If you’re lucky enough to be online when the weekly Admin Abuse event is live and Sammy decides to spawn it, then you can move to these next steps:

Step 1: Save Up to $100 Million

You need to accumulate $100 million in-game currency before the weekly Admin Abuse event drops. This takes a lot of grinding, so be patient and keep earning money through buying Brainrots that give you high income, such as Brainrot Gods or Secrets.

Step 2: Wait for Admin Abuse Events

Admin Abuse events always happen one hour before the weekly update. You’ll know the event has started when you see special effects appearing across the map. When Sammy announces in chat that he’s spawning the Admin Lucky Block, head straight to the conveyor belt entrance. Make sure you’re equipped with your best gear for Steal a Brainrot, because you’ll need to slap and trap other players to secure your chance at buying the Admin Lucky Block.

Step 3: Purchase the Block

When you see it spawning, go for it and purchase it for $100 million. The good news is that when it reaches your base, there’s no waiting time to open it, so you can use it immediately after purchase.

Step 4: Steal from Other Players (Alternative Method)

If you weren’t able to purchase the Admin Lucky Block during the event, you still have another option. You can try to steal it from other player bases who managed to buy one. This requires good skills and the right gear, but it’s a solid way to get the Admin Lucky Block without waiting for the next event.

Admin Lucky Block Drop Rates and Contents

One of the best things about the Admin Lucky Block is what you can get from it. Here’s a complete breakdown of all possible drops and their chances:

Brainrot Icon Brainrot Name Drop Rate Rarity Cost Income 67 0.25% Secret $1,200,000,000 $7,500,000/s Guerriro Digitale 0.75% Secret $120,000,000 $550,000/s La Grande Combinasion 1% Secret $1,000,000,000 $10,000,000/s Los Spyderinis 3% Secret $250,000,000 $450,000/s Blackhole Goat 5% Secret $75,000,000 $400,000/s Crabbo Limonetta 10% Brainrot God $46,000,000 $235,000/s Alessio 20% Brainrot God $17,500,000 $85,000/s Los Bombinitos 30% Brainrot God $42,500,000 $220,000/s Carloo 30% Mythic $4,500,000 $13,500/s

The La Grande Combinasion is the main prize everyone wants from this lucky block. It’s extremely valuable and one of the reasons why this lucky block costs so much.

Is It Worth Getting?

Even though $100 million sounds like a lot, there are several reasons why the Admin Lucky Block is worth the investment:

No Waiting Time : Unlike most other lucky blocks, you don’t have to wait to open this one. This is huge in public servers where other players might try to steal your lucky block.

: Unlike most other lucky blocks, you don’t have to wait to open this one. This is huge in public servers where other players might try to steal your lucky block. Exclusive Drops: You can only get certain items, like La Grande Combinasion, from this lucky block. These items are incredibly valuable and can’t be found anywhere else.

High Brainrot Output: As of September 13th, this lucky block gives you the most brainrots compared to all other lucky blocks in the game.

The Admin Lucky Block is definitely a luxury item, but it’s also the first-ever Admin-tier brainrot in the game’s history. If you have the money and want access to some of the rarest Brainrots available, go for it!