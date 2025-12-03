Steal a Brainrot Advent Calendar Guide: All Rewards and Login Bonuses

The Advent Calendar in Steal a Brainrot is here for Christmas 2025, and it is filled with free rewards you’ll want to grab every day. This special event gives you daily prizes just for logging in, including exclusive Brainrots, Luck boosts, and Lucky Blocks. If you want to get everything this event offers, you need to know how it works and what you can earn. Here is the complete Steal a Brainrot Advent Calendar guide.

What is the Steal a Brainrot Advent Calendar Event?

The Advent Calendar is a holiday event that started on November 30th, 2025, and runs until December 25th, 2025. It’s basically a login reward system where you get something new each day just for showing up and playing. The big prize everyone wants is 25, a special Brainrot you can only get on the final day.

The Advent Calendar resets every day at specific times. Here’s when you can grab your daily reward:

Time Zone Reset Time PT (Pacific Time) 4:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) 7:00 PM CET (Central Europe Time) 1:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) 5:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) 9:00 AM AEST (Australia Eastern Standard Time) 10:00 AM

How to Participate in the Advent Calendar

You’ll find the Advent Calendar station in the game world. Just walk up to a huge Christmas tree just next to the conveyor belt, and interact with it to claim your daily reward. Come back the next day to claim the next reward. That’s all there is to it. You don’t need to complete any special tasks or challenges.

If you forget to log in or can’t play for a day, you’ll miss that day’s reward. The calendar moves forward whether you claim your reward or not. However, there’s a recovery option if you don’t want to miss out. This lets you buy back missed rewards, but it costs 49 Robux per day. This is helpful if you missed something really good, like the Ballerina Peppermintina or a high Luck multiplier. Just remember that it costs real money through Robux, so use it wisely.

Steal a Brainrot Advent Calendar Guide: All Rewards

Here’s everything you can get from the main calendar. Some days are still unknown, but here’s what we know so far:

Day Icon Reward Day 1 Admin Lucky Block Day 2 2x Luck Boost Day 3 Los Lucky Block Day 4 2x Luck Boost Day 5 Ballerina Peppermintina Day 6 4x Luck Day 7–24 TBA TBA Day 25 25

The rewards get better as you go, with Day 25 being the ultimate prize. The 25 Brainrot is exclusive to this event, so you won’t be able to get it any other way.

Note: We will update this section with new daily rewards every time they drop in the game.

Login Streak Bonuses

On top of daily rewards, you also get bonus items for logging in multiple days in a row. These are separate from the daily calendar and give you extra Lucky Blocks:

Login Streak Icon Reward 3 Days 3x Admin Lucky Block 7 Days 1x Festive Lucky Block 14 Days 3x Festive Lucky Block 25 Days TBA TBA

You need to log in on consecutive days to keep your streak going. If you miss a day, your streak resets, and you’ll have to start over.

Don’t miss out on the 25 Brainrot on December 25. It’s the crown jewel of this entire Steal a Brainrot Advent Calendar event. Set your reminders, log in daily, and enjoy all the holiday rewards. Happy Christmas!