Steal a Brainrot Roblox just dropped a fresh update, and as always, Sammy released some crazy new brainrots that everyone’s talking about. One of the additions is Aquanaut, a Brainrot God unit that’s super hard to find. If you want to add this powerful unit to your collection, here’s everything you need to follow to get Aquanaut in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Aquanaut in Steal a Brainrot

Aquanaut is a brand-new Brainrot God unit that comes with some serious value. This unit costs a massive $45.5 million and earns $245,000 per second. If you’re trying to level up fast or earn more money, this unit will definitely help you out.

Aquanaut only appears during a specific event in the game, following the 1x1x1x1 ritual update, so you can’t just hop on anytime and buy it. This makes it extremely rare and exclusive compared to other units. If you miss out on the event window, you’ll probably have to wait quite a while before it shows up again.

How to Get Aquanaut in Steal a Brainrot

There are two ways you can get your hands on Aquanaut.

Method 1: Purchase on the Belt

The simplest way to get Aquanaut is by purchasing it directly from the conveyor belt when it spawns during the event. Keep in mind that this unit will only appear during the one-week window (November 1st – November 8th), so you need to be online and ready when the event is active.

Once the event is active, head straight to the conveyor belt and keep your eyes peeled. Aquanaut will spawn on the belt just like other brainrots, but it might not appear immediately.

Since this is a Brainrot God unit, competition will be fierce. Other players will be camping at the belt trying to grab it too. Make sure you have enough in-game money saved up beforehand so you can purchase it the moment you see it. Don’t wait around or hesitate because someone else will snatch it up in seconds.

Method 2: Steal It From Another Player

If you’re feeling bold and don’t want to spend all that money, you can try stealing Aquanaut from someone who already has it. This can save you lots of in-game currency if you pull it off successfully. If you’re fast and sneaky enough, this method can work really well.

Getting your hands on Aquanaut takes more than just luck, but that’s what makes it fun. Just remember, the event only lasts for a limited time, so stay online as much as you can. You never know when Sammy will activate it. Good luck hunting, and may you be the one to grab Aquanaut before everyone else does!