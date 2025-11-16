The Aquatic Index is a new collection in Steal a Brainrot that was released during the Radioactive Event. This collection has 25 water-themed brainrots to the game, and you need to grab 23 of them to unlock the Aquatic Base. If you’re wondering how to get Aquatic Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot, this guide will walk you through everything.

What is the Aquatic Index?

The Aquatic Index is a brand-new collection that Sammy added to the game. Think of it as a checklist of ocean and water-based brainrots you can collect. Once you get 23 out of the 25 brainrots on this list, you unlock a special reward called the Aquatic Base. The brainrots have fun water-themed names like dolphins, octopuses, whales, and even some zombie versions of them.

Complete List of Aquatic Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Here’s every brainrot you can collect for the Aquatic Index. The table below shows all 25 brainrots with their stats, including rarity, cost, and income per second:

Brainrot Name Brainrot Icon Rarity Cost Income Trippi Troppi Rare $2,000 $15/s Trulimero Trulicina Epic $20,000 $125/s Bananita Dolphinita Epic $25,000 $150/s Blueberrinni Octopusini Legendary $250,000 $1,000/s Tralalero Tralala Brainrot God $10,000,000 $50,000/s Orcalero Orcala Brainrot God $15,000,000 $100,000/s Tralalita Tralala Brainrot God $20,000,000 $100,000/s Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa Brainrot God $30,000,000 $175,000/s Crabbo Limonetta Brainrot God $46,000,000 $230,000/s Los Orcalitos Brainrot God $45,000,000 $310,000/s Orcalita Orcala Brainrot God $45,000,000 $240,000/s Squalanana Brainrot God $45,000,000 $250,000/s Belula Beluga Brainrot God $60,000,000 $290,000/s Tentacolo Tecnico Brainrot God $62,500,000 $295,000/s Extinct Tralalero Secret $125,000,000 $450,000/s Los Tralaleritos Secret $100,000,000 $750,000/s Zombie Tralala Secret $100,000,000 $500,000/s Boatito Auratito Secret $115,000,000 $525,000/s Las Tralaleritas Secret $150,000,000 $650,000/s Graipuss Medussi Secret $200,000,000 $1,000,000/s Tralaledon Secret $3,500,000,000 $27,500,000/s Los Primos Secret $3,700,000,000 $31,000,000/s Eviledon Secret $3,800,000,000 $31,500,000/s Orcaledon Secret $7,000,000,000 $40,000,000/s Capitano Moby Secret $125,000,000,000 $160,000,000/s

How to Get Aquatic Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Here are the methods to get aquatic brainrots in the game:

Method 1: Fishing Mini-Game

The main way to collect aquatic brainrots is through the new fishing mechanic. Fishing events happen every hour in Steal a Brainrot, and this is your chance to catch these special water-themed brainrots.

When the fishing event starts, the entire lobby changes into an underwater zone. You’ll see a fishing rod icon appear in the bottom right corner of your screen. This tells you the event is active, and you can start fishing. You will start the game with a basic Starter Rod, but upgrading to better rods from the Fisherman NPC makes a huge difference in what you catch.

Here is how to fish in Steal a Brainrot:

Equip your fishing rod from the hotbar. Hold left-click to fill the power meter. Release the button when the bar is near the top. Wait for a brainrot to bite. When it does, start clicking fast to reel it in. Keep the progress bar from dropping to zero, or the catch will escape.

Method 2: Stealing

While fishing is the main method, you can also steal aquatic brainrots from other players. If someone has already caught a brainrot you need and placed it in their base, you can try to steal it just like any other brainrot in the game.

Go play the game and collect all aquatic brainrots in Steal a Brainrot through the new fishing mechanic and you unlock the Aquatic Base as your prize.