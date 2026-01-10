Ay Mi Gatito is an extremely cute new Secret unit in Steal a Brainrot. On January 6, it was teased by the developer Sammy, but it hasn’t been released yet. Here’s everything we know so far about Ay Mi Gatito in Steal a Brainrot and how you’ll likely be able to get it once it drops.

What Is Ay Mi Gatito in Steal a Brainrot?

Ay Mi Gatito is a Secret rarity brainrot that is going to be released with the Duel update. The design of Ay Mi Gatito is extremely cute. It’s a humanoid cat that stands on two legs like a person. It has all the classic cat features you’d expect: Brown eyes, a cute pink nose, a little mouth, and paws. The character has that playful, meme-inspired look that fits right in with the rest of the brainrots in the game.

Ay Mi Gatito is inspired by a song from Princesita Kelly with the same name. The character is also based on “MONTAGEM MIAU,” which is a remix of that song. The name itself is one of the few in the game that uses Spanish phrases. When Sammy teased it during Taco Tuesday in the Discord server, he posted “ay mi gatito miau miau :3” along with a video showing off the character.

Note: We will update this section with Ay Mi Gatito’s stats once we find them in the game.

How to Get Ay Mi Gatito in Steal a Brainrot

Since Ay Mi Gatito hasn’t been released yet, we can only guess how you’ll be able to get it based on how other Secret brainrots work in the game. Here are the most likely methods:

Method 1: Red Carpet

The main way you’ll probably get Ay Mi Gatito is by buying it from the Red Carpet when it becomes available. Here’s what to do:

Head over to the Red Carpet area in the game once Ay Mi Gatito is added. Check if you have enough money saved up to purchase it. Since it’s a Secret rarity, it’ll probably cost quite a bit. Buy it directly when you see it spawning and add it to your base.

Keep an eye on the game’s community server and updates so you don’t miss when this character drops.

Method 2: Stealing from Other Players

Once other players start getting Ay Mi Gatito, you can use the stealing feature to grab it for yourself. This is a core mechanic in Steal a Brainrot, so it’s always an option. If you are not confident enough to steal a Secret brainrot, check out our guide for unstoppable ways to steal in the game.

Method 3: Duel Machine

The game is also adding a new Duel Machine where players can challenge each other. If you find the right opponent, they may be willing to bet a rare brainrot like Ay Mi Gatito. To win it, you’ll need to risk a stronger brainrot of your own and come out on top in the duel. Since this feature involves a lot of risk, you should think carefully before using it.

Stay tuned for the official release, and get ready to add this adorable cat brainrot to your collection. While you wait for it, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki for additional information about the game and its features!