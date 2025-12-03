If you’re trying to get Ballerina Peppermintina in Steal a Brainrot, she’s part of the special Advent Calendar event that started on November 29th, 2025. This festive Brainrot God unlocks on December 4th, 2025, and here’s a quick breakdown of how you can claim her.

What is Ballerina Peppermintina in Steal a Brainrot?

Ballerina Peppermintina is a Brainrot God rarity character that costs $37.5 million in the game. Once you get it, this festive character will earn you $215,000 income per second.

The character looks like Ballerina Cappuccina, but with some fun Christmas vibes added to it. This brainrot is a cheerful elf dancer, with a cute, cartoony elf expression that looks happy and delightful. She’s wearing a set of green gloves, a classic elf hat, a green dress with a belt and two buttons, striped green pants, and bright red heels.

How to Get Ballerina Peppermintina in Steal a Brainrot

There are two ways you can get Ballerina Peppermintina:

Method 1: Advent Calendar

Getting Ballerina Peppermintina through the Advent Calendar is the main way to add it to your collection. Here’s what you need to do:

On December 4th, 2025, log in to the game and visit the huge Christmas tree next to the belt. Open the Advent Calendar in the game. Go to day 5 of the calendar, and you should see Ballerina Peppermintina available to claim. Click on it, and you will get the character instantly in your base.

Once you have it, the Brainrot will start generating $215,000 per second for you automatically. This passive income adds up pretty quickly and helps you earn back your investment over time. Remember that you need to wait until the fifth day of the calendar to unlock this specific Brainrot. Make sure you check the game on December 4, so you don’t miss your chance to claim it.

Method 2: Stealing from Other Players

If you miss the Advent Calendar window or don’t have enough money on December 4, don’t worry. You can still get Ballerina Peppermintina by using the game’s stealing feature. You can visit other players who already own Ballerina Peppermintina and attempt to steal it from them. This method works just like stealing any other Brainrot in the game.

You might need to try multiple times before you successfully steal the character from another player. But if you’re patient and keep trying, you can eventually add it to your collection even after the calendar event ends. Happy hunting, and enjoy your new holiday character!