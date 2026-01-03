How to Get and Use Ban Hammer in Steal a Brainrot

Want to feel like a Roblox admin with crazy lightning powers? The Ban Hammer lets you do exactly that. This gear is all about smashing players with lightning explosions that send them flying across the map. It’s one of those weapons that looks awesome and feels even better to use. Here is how to get and use the Ban Hammer in Steal a Brainrot.

What is the Ban Hammer in Steal a Brainrot?

The Ban Hammer is one of the coolest admin-themed weapons you can get in Roblox. This lightning-powered gear lets you smash other players with explosive admin powers that look and feel super powerful. When you use it, you become like a moderator with the power to send players flying with lightning strikes.

When you activate the Ban Hammer, it creates a special area on the ground. Inside this area, a lightning explosion happens that blasts any players caught in it. The explosion throws them away from the impact zone, so it’s great for crowd control, especially during a fight to get rare brainrots from the belt.

The Ban Hammer has a secret move that makes it even more powerful. When you use the gear while jumping, you create a massive explosion that’s way bigger than the normal attack. This jump attack covers a much larger area and can hit multiple players at once.

How to Get the Ban Hammer in Steal a Brainrot

You can buy the Ban Hammer directly from the Robux Shop for 1,499 Robux. Just head to the shop, find the Ban Hammer in the gear section, and purchase it with your Robux balance. This gear is actually worth buying if you want a fun weapon with cool visual effects. The lightning explosions look amazing, and the admin theme makes you feel powerful

How to Use Ban Hammer

You can start by learning the timing of the charged attack. Hold it down for about 3-4 seconds to get the maximum explosion size. The circle around you will turn blue when it reaches the maximum area of damage. This works great when you see a group of players coming toward you. Use the jump attack when you’re above other players. Jump from a higher spot, activate the hammer mid-air, and land in the middle of a group. The explosion will send everyone flying in different directions.

Remember that timing matters more than spamming the attack. One well-timed charged explosion beats five quick small ones. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki!