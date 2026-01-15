Steal a Brainrot Bruno Mars Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Bruno Mars update is coming to Steal a Brainrot, and of course, it’s going to be huge! This special event brings Bruno Mars himself to the game for a one-time concert. You don’t want to miss this limited event because the exclusive Bruno Mars brainrot will only spawn once during the entire update. Check out the release date and countdown for Steal a Brainrot Bruno Mars update here!

Steal a Brainrot Bruno Mars Update Release Date and Time

Bruno Mars update starts on Saturday, January 17th, 2026, at 12:00 PM PT. This is when Sammy will host the special concert event. Here’s when the update starts in different time zones:

Region Start Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, January 17 – 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, January 17 – 3:00 PM CET (Central Europe) Saturday, January 17 – 9:00 PM IST (India) Sunday, January 18 – 1:30 AM JST (Japan) Sunday, January 18 – 5:00 AM AEDT (Australia) Sunday, January 18 – 7:00 AM

Countdown to Steal a Brainrot Bruno Mars Update

The Bruno Mars update starts in just a few days. Make sure you’re online and ready to join the server when the concert starts. Here is the exact countdown until the event is live:

What to Expect

This update is all about the live concert experience. Here’s everything you can expect:

The Bruno Mars Concert

You will get to watch Bruno Mars perform live in the game. This is his first-ever appearance on Roblox, so it’s a really special event. The admin will be hosting the concert during Admin Abuse time, and you can join other players to watch the performance together.

Bruno Mars has just announced his new album called The Romantic, and it will be released on February 27th, 2026. He already released the first single, “I Just Might,” with an official music video. You might even hear some of his new music during the Steal a Brainrot concert.

Exclusive Bruno Mars Brainrot

The biggest thing about this update is the Bruno Mars brainrot. This special unit will only spawn one time during the entire event period (until January 23rd, 2026). If you miss it, you won’t get another chance to grab it. You will need to be active during Admin Abuse and maybe Taco Tuesday, so you can get your hands on this exclusive brainrot. His brainrot can be included in the OG rarity.

Bruno Mars is also going on his first full headline tour in almost ten years. The Romantic Tour is his big comeback after the successful 24K Magic World Tour that started back in 2017. This makes the Roblox concert even more special because it’s happening right when Bruno is making his big return to touring. Set your alarm, mark your calendar, and get ready for Saturday’s concert!