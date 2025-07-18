Steal a Brainrot Bubblegum Machine Update Countdown & Release Date – Roblox

The Candy Mutation event is back for another week in Steal a Brainrot, and this time it’s bringing something sweet, the brand new Bubblegum Machine. This Bubblegum Machine update will also introduce a new Trait. Check out our countdown timer below for Steal a Brainrot Bubblegum Machine update and get ready to dive into this candy-filled adventure.

Steal a Brainrot Bubblegum Machine Update Release Date and Time

The Steal a Brainrot Bubblegum Machine update will officially launch on Friday, July 18th, 2025, and the Candy Mutation event will run for another full week. This schedule will give you plenty of time to collect Candy Mutated Brainrots and try out the new Bubblegum Machine before the event ends. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Release Time United States (EST) Friday, July 18 at 12:00 PM United States (PST) Friday, July 18 at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Friday, July 18 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Friday, July 18 at 9:30 PM

Mark your calendars! You don’t want to miss out on being one of the first players to try the new features.

Countdown to the Bubblegum Machine Update

Watch the countdown timer below to track exactly when you can start experimenting with the brand new Bubblegum Machine and earning exclusive traits for your Brainrots.

What to Expect in the Update

Get excited for a new trait mechanic that will transform your Brainrot collection! The Bubblegum Machine operates through a simple but fun system: Feed it 10 Candy Mutated Brainrots to power it up, then watch as Brainrots have random chances to earn the exclusive Bubblegum trait while passing by on the conveyor belt.

4 new Brainrots are joining the roster with varying rarity tiers. You’ll find Avocadini Guffo (Epic) , Strawberrelli Flamingelli (Legendary) , Ballerino Lololo (Brainrot God) , and one hidden ??? (Secret) Brainrot that remains a complete mystery.

are joining the roster with varying rarity tiers. You’ll find , , , and one hidden Brainrot that remains a complete mystery. 5 hours after the update is live, a brand new surprise event is going to launch, but developers are keeping all details under wraps.

is going to launch, but developers are keeping all details under wraps. The beloved Candy Mutation event gets extended for seven more days, providing extra opportunities to farm those essential Candy Mutated Brainrots that fuel the Bubblegum Machine’s power.

gets extended for seven more days, providing extra opportunities to farm those essential Candy Mutated Brainrots that fuel the Bubblegum Machine’s power. Players can expect the Bubblegum trait to significantly boost their Brainrots’ worth and rarity, creating new collecting strategies and trading opportunities within the community.

That’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Steal a Brainrot Bubblegum Machine update. Circle July 18th on your calendar and get ready to try the new trait system and collect some amazing new Brainrots!