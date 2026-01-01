Bunito Bunito Spinito is one of the most exclusive brainrots you can get right now, and players are going crazy trying to find it. This Secret rarity item dropped during the New Year’s event and costs $900 million. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Bunito Bunito Spinito in Steal a Brainrot and why it’s worth all the effort.

What is Bunito Bunito Spinito?

Bunito Bunito Spinito is one of the rarest brainrots you can get right now. It’s a Secret rarity item that came out on December 31st, 2025, during the New Year’s admin abuse event. If you’re trying to craft the new, limited Tuff Toucan, you absolutely need this one. The problem is it’s super hard to get, which makes everyone want it even more.

This brainrot looks pretty wild. It’s basically a happy rabbit mixed with a Ferris wheel. The rabbit stands on two legs with a big smile and two teeth showing. Instead of a normal body, it has a Ferris wheel as its body, with its head, arms, and legs attached to it. It’s definitely one of the most creative designs in the game.

This brainrot costs $900 million to purchase, and it will give you $3 million income per second, which is the same as Pot Pumpkin, Quesadilla Crocodila, and Naughty Naughty. However, Bunito Bunito Spinito costs way more than all of those other brainrots. So you’re paying extra just for the rarity and the fact that you need it for crafting.

How to Get Bunito Bunito Spinito in Steal a Brainrot

There are only two ways to get your hands on this rare brainrot. Let’s break down both methods:

Method 1: 2026 Event

The main way to get Bunito Bunito Spinito is through the 2026 Event. This event started with the admin abuse event on December 31st, 2025. The event is still running, so you have time to participate. Make sure you’re actively playing during the event period. Keep checking the belt when you’re playing because this brainrot will randomly spawn there.

Since this is event-exclusive content, you can’t get it through normal gameplay or regular crafting. You have to participate in the event activities to have a chance at unlocking it.

Method 2: Steal It From Other Players

The second method is using the Stealing feature. If another player has Bunito Bunito Spinito, you can try to steal it from them. However, this might take some time because it’s so rare. If you find one, target the player and try to steal it as fast as possible

Other players are also desperately trying to get this brainrot, so competition is fierce. People are even overpaying in trades because they need it so badly for the Tuff Toucan craft.

Is Bunito Bunito Spinito Worth Getting?

This brainrot isn’t just rare for the sake of being rare. It serves a really important purpose in the game. You need Bunito Bunito Spinito to craft the Tuff Toucan brainrot. It’s one of three required brainrots for that craft.

The other required brainrot is Rocco Disco, which is just as hard to get. When you put together brainrots that are this difficult to obtain, you end up with something really special at the end. That’s why players are willing to overpay and trade massive amounts of money just to get their hands on Bunito Bunito Spinito.

If you want to complete the collection in your base or craft the Tuff Toucan, then yes, it’s absolutely worth it. Getting this brainrot during the 2026 Event is a must because this might be your only chance. Once the event ends, stealing might be your only option, and that depends entirely on finding someone who has it and being able to successfully steal it from them.