There will be a new adorable brainrot coming into the game called Bunnyman during the holiday season. This Secret rarity brainrot is going to be released just a day before Christmas Day. So basically, you will need to wait until the right day to get this Bunnyman in Steal a Brainrot. I will also include the stats for the brainrot, so you will know whether it’s worth getting or not.

What is Bunnyman in Steal a Brainrot

Bunnyman is a Secret rarity brainrot that combines the cheerful look of a snowman with the cute features of a white bunny. What makes it even more adorable is the pink blush on the cheeks, cute brown eyes, and a classic orange nose that looks like a carrot in the center. Unlike regular brainrots that you can buy anytime in the game, Bunnyman only shows up during specific calendar events, so it’s going to be a limited-time offer.

The character generates $1.5 million per second once you place it in your base. For its price tag of $500 million, you’re getting good value compared to other Secret Brainrots.

How to Get Bunnyman in Steal a Brainrot

There are only two ways to get Bunnyman in Steal a Brainrot. Here are the methods:

Method 1: Advent Calendar

Getting Bunnyman requires you to participate in the Advent Calendar Event. This special event runs during the holiday season and gives you access to different rewards each day. Here’s how to unlock Bunnyman:

When you log into the server, go to the huge Christmas tree at the center of the map. When you interact with the tree, you will get a full list of free daily rewards, including the Bunnyman. However, you need to log in to the game on Day 24 of the Advent Calendar to get this brainrot. After you claim it, it will walk directly to your base, but be careful because someone can steal it from you!

Remember that you can only get Bunnyman on Day 24 of the calendar. If you miss this day, you’ll have to wait until next year when the event returns. Or, you can recover it, but then you have to pay with Robux. So basically, just go online on Christmas Eve, also because there will be a special admin abuse happening that day.

Method 2: Stealing

If you miss Day 24 of the Advent Calendar, there’s still another way to get Bunnyman: Stealing it from other players. Since Bunnyman can be claimed by anyone on the correct day, some players may place it in their base shortly after unlocking it.

To steal Bunnyman, look for players who already own it and use the game’s stealing mechanics to take it from them. This method depends heavily on timing and luck, as players may protect their Brainrots or stay active in their base. Trying to steal when the owner is distracted can improve your chances.

Is Bunnyman Worth Getting?

Absolutely. Especially if you can get it through the Advent Calendar, it’s like free money for you. This brainrot also shares identical stats with three other brainrots in the game, like Nooo My Hotspot, Tung Tung Tung Sahur, and Los Jobcitos. All four of these units cost $500 million and generate $1.5 million per second.

Additionally, the cute holiday design makes it a fun addition to your base. Especially if you have unlocked the Christmas or Gingerbread base skins, all these festive Christmas brainrots are just going to make it look way better. Don’t miss your chance to get Bunnyman when day 24 arrives!