Have you been trying to get your hands on Burguro and Fryuro in Steal a Brainrot? I won’t sugarcoat it, this is one tough catch. This Secret rarity brainrot just dropped on October 4th, 2025, and it’s already the third rarest brainrot in the entire game. But don’t worry, I’ll walk you through exactly how to get Burguro and Fryuro in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Burguro and Fryuro Special?

This Secret-rarity duo, which was released with the Rebirth 16 update, costs $75 billion to buy, but they make you $150 million per second, which is pretty solid income. They’re a burger and fries combo that looks similar to Garama and Madundung, just with different animations and style. The burger has a serious face with lettuce, cheese, and tomato in between its body, while the fries box looks slightly annoyed. Together, they make quite the pair.

How to Get Burguro and Fryuro in Steal a Brainrot

There are two main ways to get the Secret Burguro and Fryuro. Here are your options:

Method 1: Buy On the Conveyor Belt

Burguro and Fryuro spawn through the conveyor belt (some call it the line or red carpet). However, the spawn chance is extremely low. We’re talking about potentially waiting for hours or even days.

If you go this route, keep your eyes locked on the belt, especially when the admin abuse event is happening. You might want to spend some Robux on server luck boosts to improve your odds, too. When this unit finally shows up, be prepared to fight; Other players will likely be hunting for it, too. Use your slaps, taser, traps, or even flip tables to unleash chaos.

Method 2: Steal It From Other Players

Let’s be honest, stealing is probably your best shot at getting this brainrot. Here’s how to do it right:

Plan your approach carefully. Watch the player who has it and study their base layout. Pay attention to how they move around and when they’re most vulnerable. Wait for the perfect moment. Look for when they’re distracted, maybe they’re showing off to other players or dealing with someone else trying to steal from them. Move fast. When you see your opening, grab Burguro and Fryuro and sprint straight back to your base. Don’t stop for anything. Every second counts because other players will be hunting for it too.

Since this is the third rarest brainrot in the game, expect serious competition. Be patient with the first method or be sneaky with the second method. Either way, good luck getting this awesome food duo!