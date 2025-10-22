Imagine this: a mustached brainrot cruising on a motorcycle, wearing a sombrero and cowboy boots, generating millions per second. That’s the new Burrito Bandito in Steal a Brainrot, and he is probably the coolest character you can get in the game right now. Getting him isn’t easy, though, because this is a Taco Tuesday exclusive brainrot that will test your patience and wallet. Ready to find out how to get this rare character? Let’s check it out!

What is Burrito Bandito in Steal a Brainrot?

Burrito Bandito is another Secret Brainrot character that you can only get during Taco Tuesday events. This motorcycle-riding guy produces $4 million per second after you purchase him for $800 million. Yes, you will need to save up quite a bit before you can afford him. However, if you like to collect all the high-tier brainrots in the game, he is definitely worth buying.

When you see Burrito Bandito in the game, you will recognize him right away. He wears a traditional sombrero hat on his head and has a pair of glasses covering his eyes. His most noticeable feature is his long mustache that stretches across his face. He’s dressed in pants and cowboy-style shoes, which fit the whole theme perfectly.

How to Get Burrito Bandito in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Burrito Bandito requires patience and luck. You can only obtain him from the Taco Lucky Block, which appears during Taco Tuesday events. The drop rate for this brainrot is the lowest, at only 0.5%. Here’s what you need to do:

Wait for Taco Tuesday. This special event happens on specific dates. Check out our schedule and make sure you’re online when it’s active. Find the Taco Lucky Block. During Taco Tuesday, look for these special blocks in the game. They look like a taco with wings and cost $50 million. Open as many blocks as you can. Since the chance is only 0.5%, you might need to open many blocks before you get lucky.

Is Burrito Bandito Worth Buying?

Beyond just being a cool collectible, Burrito Bandito has a practical use in the game. He’s one of the ingredients you need to craft Chipso and Queso at the taco truck. This crafting happens specifically on Taco Tuesday. If you’re trying to complete all the Taco Tuesday recipes, you’ll definitely need Burrito Bandito in your collection. Without him, you won’t be able to make these special, limited items.

Plus, Burrito Bandito is one of only two kinds of brainrot that come with a vehicle. While Mieteira Bicileteira and the other Bicileteira family ride a bicycle, Burrito Bandito gets the cooler motorcycle. Most characters in Steal a Brainrot just stand or sit in one place, but these two actually move around on their rides. It’s a small detail, but it makes them feel way more special than regular brainrots.

Don’t get discouraged if it takes a while to earn this brainrot. A 0.5% chance means most players will need to open hundreds of blocks before they succeed. Just keep trying during each Taco Tuesday event. Good luck!