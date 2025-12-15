Candy Canes are a special Christmas currency in Steal a Brainrot that you can collect during the holiday event. You need these sweet treats to unlock the Festive Lucky Block, which gives you awesome rewards. If you want to know how to grab as many Candy Canes as possible, this guide will show you all the ways to get them fast.

How to Get Candy Canes in Steal a Brainrot

There are four main ways to collect Candy Canes during the Christmas event. Each method works a bit differently, so you can use all of them to max out your collection quickly.

Method 1: Random Map Spawns

When the Winter Hour or North Pole Event is active (every 2 hours daily), Candy Canes will spawn randomly all over the map. You just need to run around and pick them up when you see them. Keep your eyes open while you’re stealing brainrots because they can appear anywhere. This is the easiest method, but it’s also the slowest since the spawns are completely random.

Method 2: Advent Calendar

You will see a huge Christmas tree just next to the belt in the middle of the map. Interact with it, and you can get Candy Canes on the 15th and 18th day of the month from the Advent Calendar. However, if you miss the day, you need to recover the rewards by paying with Robux.

Method 3: The North Pole Elves

Head over to the North Pole location on your map with the Christmas train when the event is active. Once you get there, look for the elves walking around. They’ll randomly give you Candy Canes for free. This is a quick way to grab some extras, so make sure you visit the North Pole whenever the event is running.

Method 4: Santa’s Sleigh

This is the best method to farm Candy Canes fast in the game. Here’s how it works:

Wait for the Christmas train whenever the North Pole event is active. Hop on the train when it arrives at the station. The train will take you to the North Pole area. Grab as many presents as you can while you’re there and drop the presents into the Santa’s Sleigh. Go back to the normal map and wait for Santa to fly over the sky. Santa will drop random presents across the map Open the presents – some of them contain Candy Canes.

This method can give you the most Candy Canes because you can grab multiple presents each time, plus each present can give you from 30 to 50 Candy Canes. Just watch out for other players trying to steal your presents.

How to Use Candy Canes in Steal a Brainrot

Once you collect 300 Candy Canes, you can spawn the Festive Lucky Block. Go to the flying block next to the Admin Machine and interact with it. The Lucky Block will spawn directly on the belt, so you can open it right away without running around the map. This block contains rare Christmas brainrots, so it’s definitely worth grinding for.

If you know the correct methods, getting Candy Canes in Steal a Brainrot is pretty easy. The Santa train method is your best bet if you want to farm them quickly, but you can also grab random spawns and talk to elves for extra Candy Canes. Aim for 300 total so you can unlock that Festive Lucky Block and get your hands on some exclusive Christmas rewards!