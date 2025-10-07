Carrotini Brainini is actually only a Mythical-rarity brainrot in Steal a Brainrot. However, players keep searching for this unit. It doesn’t even generate so much income compared to other higher-rarity brainrots, but it stands out with its unique design. Carrotini Brainini is also one of the requirements to craft Los Noobinis. That’s why it makes it one of the most wanted units in the entire game. In this guide, I will walk you through how to get Carrotini Brainini in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Carrotini Brainini Special in Steal a Brainrot?

Carrotini Brainini is an orange car combined with a human brain, complete with flickering yellow headlights and two legs. Despite not being a Secret or Brainrot God unit, Carrotini Brainini comes up to the list of the most sought-after brainrots in the game.

This unit generates $15,000 per second, and it costs $4.7 million in value, though you can’t actually buy it directly from the shop. The only official way to get it is through the Mythic Lucky Block, where it has just a 10% drop chance. That’s the lowest chance among all the mythical brainrots in that block.

How to Get Carrotini Brainini in Steal a Brainrot

There are two methods to get Carrotini Brainini. Here are your options:

Method 1: Get It From the Mythic Lucky Block

This is the number one way to get Carrotini Brainini. You need to grab a Mythic Lucky Block first. You can find one at the red conveyor belt and buy it for $10 million in-game currency. It’s not the most expensive thing to get. Having a few Secret units can easily generate $10 million. However, be prepared to fight when buying this Lucky Block, as other players will most likely want to buy it too.

The faster option is buying the Mythic Lucky Block from the shop for 175 Robux. Once you have the block, open it and cross your fingers for that 10% chance of getting Carrotini Brainini.

Method 2: Steal It From Other Players

Stealing is often the more effective method here. To pull it off successfully, you’ll need patience and timing.

Start by finding a player who owns Carrotini Brainini and keep an eye on their movements. You have to make sure you really know where they’ve placed the unit. First, second, or third floor. Then wait for a distraction. The best time to strike is when they’re fighting with other people or are very far from their base. When the moment comes, move quickly. Grab the Carrotini Brainini and rush straight back to your base without stopping. Other players will likely notice and try to intercept you, so your speed and timing will determine if the steal succeeds.

Getting Carrotini Brainini takes patience either way. You’re either trying your luck on the Lucky Block or waiting for the perfect steal opportunity. My advice? Try both methods. Save up for the Mythic Lucky Block while also keeping an eye out for stealing chances. Good luck out there!