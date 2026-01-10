Cerberus has finally arrived in Steal a Brainrot, and players are already hyping so much about this brainrot. The developer Sammy teased it in the community server, and there’s plenty to talk about. Let’s break down everything we know about this three-headed guard dog, and how to actually get Cerberus in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Cerberus in Steal a Brainrot?

Cerberus is a Secret brainrot that was released at the same time as the Duel Machine update. It’s based on the famous three-headed dog from Greek mythology, which guards the underworld for Hades.

The design looks pretty sick. You’ll see one dog with three heads, all in a dark red color scheme. The eyes glow like fire, and each neck has spiky collars. The legs also have spikes, and you can see sharp fangs in all three mouths. The feet have big, mean-looking nails that make it clear this is one tough brainrot. Ceberus costs $150 billion to purchase and will get you $175 million income per second.

How to Get Cerberus in Steal a Brainrot

There are three methods to get Cerberus in Steal a Brainrot, based on how other Secret Brainrots work in the game:

Method 1: Red Carpet

You might be able to buy Cerberus directly from the Red Carpet. This is a common way to get exclusive characters in the game. If this is the case, you’ll need to save up your currency before Cerberus drops. Whenever you see this three-headed dog spawn on the red carpet, run as fast as possible and purchase it before anyone else does.

Method 2: Stealing

The other option is that Cerberus could be obtained by stealing it from other people’s bases. This method usually requires more skill and patience, but it can be more rewarding. You’ll need to master the stealing mechanics to add this Secret Brainrot to your collection. This might make Cerberus more exclusive since not everyone finds stealing easy.

Method 3: Dueling

There is also a new Duel Machine coming to the game. It lets you challenge another player to a duel, and if you’re lucky, you might find someone willing to wager a powerful brainrot like Cerberus. However, you’ll need to put up an even stronger brainrot to win the battle and claim their brainrot as a reward. Since this system is essentially a form of gambling, it’s important to be careful before taking the risk.

Stay tuned for the official release, and get ready to add this cool and scary brainrot to your collection. While you wait for it, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki for additional information about the game and its features!