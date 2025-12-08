Chicleteira Noelteira is a new Secret unit you definitely need to get in Steal a Brainrot. This Secret brainrot is part of the Santa’s Fuse update, as a holiday version of the classic Chicleteira Bicicleteira, and is a powerful income generator that’s worth the investment. Here’s how you can unlock Chicleteira Noelteira in Steal a Brainrot.

What is Chicleteira Noelteira in Steal a Brainrot?

Chicleteira Noelteira is a Secret rarity Brainrot that costs $2 billion in the game. Once you get him, he will earn you a massive $15 million income per second. To put that into perspective, Chicleteira Noelteira has the same income as Nuclearo Dinossauro and costs the same as Los Combinasionas, so you already know it gives you high income if you’ve used those Brainrots before.

The character looks like the original Chicleteira Bicicleteira, but with a complete Christmas makeover. He’s wearing a full Santa outfit that’s tied up with bright Christmas lights wrapped all around him. Instead of riding a regular bike, he’s now cruising on Santa’s sleigh, though no reindeer are pulling it. Behind the sleigh, there’s a carrier section holding Santa’s sack filled with presents.

How to Get Chicleteira Noelteira in Steal a Brainrot

There are two ways you can get Chicleteira Noelteira in the game. Let me walk you through both methods here:

Method 1: Santa’s Fuse

Getting Chicleteira Noelteira through Santa’s Fuse is the main way to unlock this character. Here’s what you need to do:

Head over to Santa’s Fuse machine. You’ll find it near the Christmas tree in the game. To create Chicleteira Noelteira, you’ll need to fuse specific Brainrots together. You need to try and experiment with different brainrots that you have until you find one in the result, since the machine will give you random options. Make sure you have $2 billion saved up to purchase it once the fusion is complete.

Make sure you’ve collected the necessary Brainrots beforehand so you’re ready to fuse them when you have enough money. Once you have Chicleteira Noelteira, that $15 million per second income will start rolling in immediately.

Method 2: Stealing from Other Players

If you don’t want to go through the fusion process or you’re having trouble collecting all the materials, you can always steal Chicleteira Noelteira from other players. This works just like stealing any other Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot. Visit players’ bases who already own Chicleteira Noelteira and try to steal it from them.

\You’ll probably need multiple attempts before you successfully take it, but this is a solid backup option if the fusion method isn’t working out. Chicleteira Noelteira is extremely valuable because of its high income rate. Players who own it are going to protect it heavily with defensive gear.

Pro Tips for Keeping Your Chicleteira Noelteira Safe

Once you get Chicleteira Noelteira, you need to be smart about protecting it. Because this Brainrot generates $15 million per second, everyone is going to want to steal it from you. Here are some strategies to keep it safe:

First, avoid showing it off on public servers. I know it’s tempting to flex your new Secret Brainrot, but public servers are crawling with players looking for high-value targets. If people see you have Chicleteira Noelteira, you’re going to be a target.

If you must play on public servers, make sure your inventory is loaded with defensive gear. Use items like All-Seeing Sentry, Boogie Bomb, and Body Swap Potion to protect your valuable Brainrots. Layer your defenses so even if someone gets past one gear, they still have to deal with several others. Happy fusing, and enjoy that massive income boost from your new Christmas Brainrot!